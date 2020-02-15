Fans vote and decide that Billie Eilish's new James Bond song is better than Justin Bieber's new album

Although Billie Eilish is a great admirer of Justin Bieber and his successful discography, fans of the pop star have sided with their own work on his own, a Billboard report revealed.

According to the popular music channel, Billie Eilish’s new theme song for the next James Bond movie, No time to die, was voted the most popular release of the week, beating Justin Bieber's new album by many votes.

As previously reported, Justin Bieber has just released a new record called Changes, which follows his immensely successful record, Purpose, which was released in 2015.

In other words, that means that more than 2/3 of the people who voted in the poll thought Billie Eilish's song was more exciting or superior to Justin Bieber's new album release.

Reportedly, Justin Bieber's new record won only 16% of the votes, and the rest was split between the releases of other artists such as Tame Impala, as well as Sam Smith and Monsta X.

As Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish fans know, everyone's careers have been incredibly supported since they met last year in Coachella. During an interview with Zane Lowe on February 14, Friday, Bieber was excited as he discussed his support for Billie.

Justin explained to the host of the popular music show that he just wanted to make sure Billie had a better time to come of age as a popular artist than him. In other words, Justin stated that it was important for him to protect Billie, which he hopes will continue to do in the future.

According to Justin, he doesn't want her to "lose him,quot;, and he wants Eilish to avoid all the painful experiences he had when he became famous when he was a young teenager.

Eilish responded to the conversation with Zane Lowe with a video clip of the interview and also a photo of herself using Bieber merchandise when she was a child.



