Family and friends remember that a 17-year-old boy was killed in Hit-and-Run – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A driver who hit a local high school student and then drove away is leaving him for dead. Friends and family of Jackiel Irwin-Diehl, 17, are desperate to get answers while remembering the outstanding dance student.

The police are still looking for that driver. At this time, detectives are investigating this blow and escape as a suspicious death while their friends and family mourn this tragic loss.

Hearts were heavy Friday night when Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School remembered his beloved classmate, Jackiel, or what his classmates, JJ, called him.

"JJ was the most caring and caring person anyone could meet," said sophomore Deanna Foster.

JJ's life came to an end at Einstein Medical Center on January 31 after being hit by a car on Lincoln Drive. His parents are devastated.

"Our house is much quieter than it used to be because he filled the space with his energy and his enthusiasm for everything," said JJ's father, Nathan Irwin-Diehl.

JJ's mother says she left the house for a walk and was beaten later that night.

"Of our three children, he is the one most likely to give me a hug and say that I love you, and God, he just enjoyed every minute of life," said Rebecca Irwin-Diehl.

JJ's dance teacher says that a piece of the heart of the school is now missing. While the investigation into Jackiel's death continues, the teenager will not be forgotten.

“You can always teach a dancer a step, but you can never teach him to dance to dance with his heart, and he was one of them. Our little dance family will never be the same without him, ”said Amber Ross.

If you have any information about the coup and leakage, contact the Philadelphia police.