Facebook cancels the San Francisco summit on fears of the coronavirus – Latest news

Facebook Inc said Friday that it had canceled its global marketing summit scheduled for next month in San Francisco due to the risks associated with the coronavirus.

"As a precaution, we canceled our global marketing summit due to the evolution of public health risks related to the coronavirus," a company spokesman said.

The event, scheduled from March 9 to 12 at the Moscone Center, was expected to have more than 4,000 participants.

Earlier this week, the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual meeting of the telecommunications industry in Barcelona, ​​was canceled after a mass exodus by exhibitors for fear of coronaviruses.

The main technology companies in the US UU., Like Facebook, Cisco Systems Inc and AT,amp;T, withdrew from the MWC.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 1,300 people so far and infected more than 63,800 people in the Chinese continent.

