Facebook allows US political candidates. UU. Run sponsored content

Facebook Inc said Friday that it was allowing US-based political candidates to post branded content on their social media platforms, but the content would not be cataloged in its advertising library.

Groups and political campaigns can now use the social media company's brand content tool, which allows influencers to label more clearly in an official subtitle that the publication is a paid association.

The change came after US Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg paid popular memes bills on Instagram this week, owned by Facebook, to post content about the billionaire former mayor of New York.

The strategy of paying social media influencers to spread political messages or create content is gaining momentum before the 2020 race, but the rules around the practice have been confusing.

"After hearing about multiple campaigns, we agree that there is a place for brand content in the political discussion on our platforms," ​​a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

Instagram posts of popular memes accounts that were paid for by the Bloomberg campaign included resignations, but their humorous nature left some users wondering if the associations were real. Several publications used the disclaimer: "And yes, this is really # sponsored by @mikebloomberg."

To use the Facebook brand content tool, political campaigns or groups must be authorized as political advertisers through the company's ID verification process.

Facebook does not make money with branded or sponsored content, for which brands pay directly to creators, so they do not count this as advertising. However, it does ask content creators to comply with regulations to disclose paid partnerships.

The Federal Trade Commission requires that social media influencers and content creators clearly label sponsored publications. This week, the FTC announced that it would seek public comments on how effective these rules are and if it should make changes.

The Federal Election Commission says that paid online public communications that contain "express defense,quot; must have a disclaimer, but they have no explicit rules about the influencers of social networks.

In December 2019, former FEC President Ellen Weintraub acknowledged in a statement that her 2006 internet disclaimer regulations were written "several eons ago."

Facebook said the sponsored content of the political advertisers will not be included in its Ad Library, a database maintained to provide transparency around political and other advertising, unless the creator pays to promote the publication using the advertising tools of the company.

The Democratic Senator from Bloomberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, criticized the fact that sponsored messages would not be publicly tracked.

"Refusing to catalog paid political ads because the Bloomberg campaign found a solution means there will be less transparency for the content you are paying to promote," Warren said in a tweet. "Mike Bloomberg cannot be allowed to buy an election without responsibility."

The Bloomberg campaign, which has been waging a great digital campaign to try to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November, told Reuters this week that he thought his "meme strategy,quot; would be effective.

"The campaign was explicitly clear that these publications were advertisements and sponsored content," said Sabrina Singh, a spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign, in a statement Friday. "We did our best to follow the rules of Instagram and the text of the post clearly shows that these are the paid ads for the campaign."

A Facebook spokesman told Reuters that the Bloomberg campaign was not the only political campaign that asked about the company's policies regarding sponsored content.

