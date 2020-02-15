Exclusive interview of Mikel Arteta: Restoring the identity of Arsenal and building for the future | Soccer news





Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal coach in December

Arsenal players were queuing to praise the impact of Mikel Arteta during the winter holidays. "As a team, we are much happier," said Mesut Ozil. "We are improving every day," said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. "I really think we can achieve something big," added David Luiz.

Arsenal has won only three of Arteta's first nine games in charge. They were tenths in the Premier League table when he took over and now they are in the same place. But it's not just the players who feel that this could be the beginning of something special.

%MINIFYHTMLbafebb594b2744c96fb2f24dd4037e5611% %MINIFYHTMLbafebb594b2744c96fb2f24dd4037e5612%

"I am convinced that we are going to do great things together," says Arteta, speaking with Sky sports at the London Colney Arsenal training camp before the Super sunday Meeting with Newcastle.

"We have all the elements we need to succeed and take the club forward, and also to do it the way we want. It's great to feel that players enjoy it and believe in what we are trying to do. Do.

"Now it is up to us to speed up the process as much as possible, without killing the process but winning as many games as we can."

Those victories are still elusive for now, leaving Arsenal with significant ground to compensate in the top four. But the mood throughout the club has changed. Arteta has brought clarity where there were none and the performances, especially the 2-0 victory over Manchester United and the lively 2-2 draw with Chelsea, have encouraged Arsenal to move in a new and exciting direction.

"There have been many positive aspects," says Arteta. "I have tried to convince the players that if we work on certain things in training, they will happen in the games and we will score goals. There have been really good times like that with things that I have asked them to do."

"In addition, some of the counterattacks we have made have been very good. Some of the players' behaviors were not there before, particularly the best players they track. The distances between us and how compact we are is much better, and so is the is our body language during games. "

& # 39; Non-negotiable & # 39; and a new culture

Mikel Arteta has returned discipline to the Arsenal locker room

Improving the body language of its players is part of a broader cultural change that Arteta has supervised since his appointment. From the beginning, he has described total commitment and maximum energy as "non-negotiable." Players who previously had no motivation to line up were ordered, and Arteta was delighted with his response.

"The first thing was to make those changes in terms of our culture, how we live together, some of the behaviors I expect from players and staff and some of the values ​​we have to have in this club," he says.

"I think we changed the energy in this club. I think we brought the team and the fans together, which was not an easy thing to do. And then, on the side of the game, I think we are starting to see some signs of how I want him to play the team, how I want it to behave and the kind of passion and commitment that players should show beneath me. "

The impression I had from the beginning is that the players are willing, alert and listen to what I want to do. Mikel Arteta

It is believed that Arsenal's winter holidays in Dubai, described by Arteta as a "mini preseason,quot; after a breathless period of nine games in 39 days, have been particularly useful for bringing players and the coaching staff closer together. In terms of your spirit, do you feel now that you are looking at a different squad than the one you inherited?

"I wasn't here before, of course, but from what I heard and from what I felt when I joined, I would say yes," he says.

"Is that exactly how I want it? No. There are still many things we have to improve, and we have to maintain our level while we improve, which is sometimes not easy to do. But I think we are on the right track."

Restoring the identity & # 39; lost & # 39; of the Arsenal

1:47 Paul Merson says that Arsenal cannot afford to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave Paul Merson says that Arsenal cannot afford to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave

Arteta has reinforced Arsenal both in the field and outside it. They face fewer shots and concede fewer goals than at any time this season. However, in a sense of attack, and although there have been moments of incisivity, there is still the feeling that they must still click completely.

It is not surprising given its long-standing problems in that area. Arteta described the Arsenal's identity, the fluidity in possession and the power in the attack that were characteristic of the sides on which he himself played, as "lost,quot; shortly after taking the job. But he is convinced that recovering it is fundamental to his vision of the future of the club.

"Without an identity, you can't plan and you can't convince a player to do what you want," he says. "How do you recruit a player if you really don't know what you are trying to do? How to convince a player the way you want to play if you are not clear about why you want to do it? Do it?

Identity is the basis of everything. Mikel Arteta

"I think that's the first thing. You have to say: & # 39; This is the address and this is what we want to do & # 39;. Then you have to convince the players and make them join what you are doing, and then you can start building. But identity is the basis of everything. "

Arteta joined the Arsenal foundations in January, signing central Pablo Mari de Flamengo and full side Cedric Soares of Southampton, and while his immediate priority is to improve short-term results, it is indicative of how he is addressing the work. There are already plans to continue strengthening the team in the summer.

"It has to be a long-term project," he says. "In the short term, we cannot achieve everything that this club needs. It wants to fight now with the best teams in this country and in Europe, but it is not possible. We are very late at this moment and everything shows how far we are .

"We need to bridge that gap more and more. But it will make many right decisions and a lot of energy and commitment."

Helping Ozil and pushing Pepe

Mesut Ozil has started all Premier League games with Arteta

A player who has not shown a lack of energy and commitment to Arteta is Mesut Ozil. The 31-year-old looked revitalized under his former teammate. But despite winning applause for his work off the ball and starting the last seven consecutive games of the Premier League, he still has to score in 19 appearances this season and has only provided one assist.

Are you sure Arteta can help you get back to your best level?

"I checked it in the last week or so," he says. "He has been unfortunate with some of the times he has made people go by and they haven't scored. Things like that would have made the statistics a little different."

"But you don't go from where I was to where you can be in five weeks, I'm sorry. Even when you really want to do it, it's not always like that. You have to be so constant." But he is trying very hard and is very willing. "

Is it about establishing the right structure for Ozil to flourish, or does it depend on him to find ways to contribute more?

"I think it goes both ways," says Arteta. "The team cannot have the proper structure to support it if it does not do some of those non-negotiable things. If it does, then the team can afford to have someone like him to make a difference. At some times, it has to get very close to what I'd like to see him in the field. "

Ozil would surely benefit if Alexandre Lacazette could rediscover his scoring touch (the Frenchman has not found the net since early December) and his work could also be easier if the record signing Nicolas Pepe could recover the devastating form he showed in the previous club Lille

Nicolas Pepe has struggled to find consistency this season

Like Unai Emery before him, Arteta admits that Pepe is a player who needs more push than most, "absolutely," he says with a nod, but insists that the Ivorian could live up to his billing. Once it suits the Premier League.

"Nico has impressed me because he really likes to play, he loves football," says Arteta. "He is a very shy boy who had an incredible season last year, but that was with a very different football style, with a lot of space, with many races behind, with a lot of freedom."

"Here, it is different. It is surrounded by other important players and needs to adapt to that. Coming to England and doing it immediately, being an extreme is not easy."

"I have seen players with much more experience than Nico coming to the Premier League and for six, eight or 12 months, they fail completely and have a lower performance. But after that, they have returned the following season and have become some of the best players in the Premier League. "

Leading the next generation of Arsenal

Arteta advises the product of the Reiss Nelson Academy

Arteta still has work to do with Ozil and Pepe, but their eyes light up when the conversation is directed at young Arsenal players. Gabriel Martinelli, 18, has been outstanding since his appointment, while the first team team also includes graduates from Bukayo Saka Academy, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

From his technical area on game days, Arteta can be seen giving constant instructions to these young players. And like his former boss Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, he has even developed a penchant for walking towards the field immediately after the final whistle to give them one-on-one tactical advice before they go down the tunnel.

"I love working with young players," says Arteta. "When I see potential and I see the hunger in their eyes as the best, I can't stop working with them because it's a joy."

"When you feel that energy from them, that is what you want, that love for what they do, and that is what I am getting from these players, absolutely. They are the future of the club."

Arsenal vs Newcastle Live

Arteta is particularly excited by Martinelli's potential. The Brazilian, a signing of £ 6 million from Ituano FC in the summer, has already scored 10 goals this season, including two in his last three Premier League appearances. However, it is typical of Arteta that still demands more.

"He needs to digest many things," he says, "the better you do it, the more you'll have to start digesting what people think of you."

"You have to think & # 39; now, opponents know me better, the spaces are smaller, I'm going to have more attention. I still want to do what I was doing three weeks ago or four weeks ago, but now it's not happening. & # 39; As a young player, you must go through that. The mental side is a process. "

Wenger management advice

Mikel Arteta spent five seasons as a player under Arsene Wenger

This is only the beginning for Martinelli and the other young Arsenal players and, given the ease with which he has placed himself in management, it is easy to forget that it is also just the beginning for Arteta. At 37, the former midfielder is the youngest head coach in the Premier League. It was not until the age of 20 that he began to consider the profession seriously.

"It was when I had my cross lesion in Everton (between 2009 and 2010), that I began to study it a bit. Then, in my first or second year here as a player, I spoke with Arsene (Wenger) on the subject." He told me that I should try to do it and then I started making my badges and started loving him more, more and more. "

Guardiola is widely seen as coach Arteta has been inspired to follow his spell in Manchester City, but it was Wenger's stimulus that put him in the way of management first and his former boss remains an enormously influential figure for him now.

"It has been very supportive," says Arteta. "I had a very good relationship with him. He is a very calm person, very thoughtful and very, very intelligent. I learned a lot with him as a player about how he handled people, the love and respect he felt for the game, his values, the kind of game he wanted to play and the messages he used to send us too. "

It is not surprising that Arteta is now trying to restore the identity that Wenger put in his place before him, and it is not surprising that he is approaching his first job as head coach with such dedication and determination.

"I was spending the same amount of hours for the last four years in City, sure," he says with a smile. "But the decision-making process all the time and the responsibility you feel of really lifting up the players and transmitting them the energy you need, that's the real difference. Consume everything and I'm adapting. But I'm glad how it goes so far."

The long line of Arsenal players queuing to praise him suggests that he is not alone.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Sunday; start 4.30pm

Save over 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports TV Pass for only £ 19.99 per month for six months