Evander Kane of San Jose Sharks criticizes the NHL Player Security Department after receiving the suspension

On Saturday, The NHL Player Security Department San Jose Sharks striker Evander Kane has been suspended three games for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defender Neal Pionk and Kane is less than excited.

%MINIFYHTML638a27fa1d7b9bc6361797ece165dee111% %MINIFYHTML638a27fa1d7b9bc6361797ece165dee112%

After hearing news of his suspension, Kane issued a statement in response alleging that the Player Security Department "gives some players a pass and throws the book at others."

"The fact that the NHL Player Security Department, headed by George Parros, continues to choose who and what they suspend is ridiculous," Kane wrote. "No one can tell you what a suspension is in the game today, it has become a complete assumption. There is a great lack of consistency with the NHL Player Security Department … None of that makes sense."

With just under seven minutes remaining in regulation in the Sharks' 3-2 victory over Winnipeg, Kane issued control over Pionk deep in the Jets defensive zone. According to the Player Safety video detailing the event, Kane "raises his arm, extends his elbow and pushes him hard towards Pionk's head."

MORE: Zack Kassian of Oilers receives a seven-game suspension after kicking his opponent with skates

The Sharks striker received a penalty of less than two minutes per elbow.

San José entered the season with playoff aspirations, but now sits 10 points from a wild place with only 25 games remaining in the season. The team suffered another defeat on Saturday when it announced that defender Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season with a broken thumb.

This is Kane's second suspension of the season: he was forced to stay out of the first three games of the season for physical abuse of an officer. A game was also suspended in 2018 for cross-checking.

Kane has 21 goals and 37 points this season. He will be eligible to return for the February 22 game in San Jose against the New York Rangers.