Erica Mena shared an emotional love message for her husband, Safaree for Valentine's Day

For Valentine's Day, Erica Mena shared an emotional message on her social media account. She publicly declared her strong love for Safaree, as you will see below.

‘To @safaree 🌹, my husband, my love, my best friend, my person! The days came and went, but my love for you is stronger every day we spend together. Our wedding day was beautiful and perfect, not only because I was in the wedding dress of my dreams or because we were surrounded by everyone who loves us, but because I was standing by your side, "Erica began her message.

She continued and said: ‘Marrying you was the easiest decision I had to make and it was also my favorite decision. You make life so exciting for us and I can't wait to see what the future holds. Whatever it is, I know it will be amazing because we are together in this. Thank you for making me the happiest person, I love you forever! Happy Valentine's Day, my love ♥ ️ edit: @artpvb. ’

People love the connection between Erica and Safaree, and they always make sure to tell the couple this.

Someone posted this: ‘This was beautiful Erica, you have such a way with meaningful sincere messages ❤️💯 Happy Valentine's Day to you and your family. May love continue to shine through you. "

A follower said: ‘OMG Erica when I say that you really were a beautiful bride, that dress is incredibly priceless, you were so beautiful, and Safaree doesn't look too bad! Happy Valentine's day to your family, from the mines. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘So beautiful that I love you guys. I knew everyone had something special on that wanted TV they were starting on nbs. "

Someone else said: ‘You deserve all the happiness in the world, Erica! I love you honey, have a wonderful day. "

Erica and Safaree are living their best lives together after welcoming their baby to this world.



