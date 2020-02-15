Environmental activists welcome disposable plastic in Bali | Indonesia News

Thousands of people have gathered in Bali as part of an annual cleaning of the island's beaches, the first since the popular tourist destination introduced a ban on single-use plastics.

Local authorities aim to reduce the consumption of plastic on the island, but implementing the ban is challenging.

The antipllast activists say that the beaches are being cleaned but more progress is needed, as Jessica Washington from Al Jazeera reports from Bali, Indonesia.

