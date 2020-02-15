Emitom reserves the Stayers ticket in Haydock | Racing news





Coach Warren Greatrex

Emitom returned to the impressive winning form at Unibet Rendlesham Hurdle in Haydock.

%MINIFYHTML2759ba3eeeb5abd69144cd6fd8cb573911% %MINIFYHTML2759ba3eeeb5abd69144cd6fd8cb573912%

The six-year-old Warren Greatrex spent his time under Gavin Sheehan on the rain-drenched terrain before overcoming a small mistake in the final obstacle on the way to an eight-long victory as the 7-4 favorite with backup.

Emitom had been disappointing in his late first race of the campaign when the last of six at the Cheltenham Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day.

But he retains an entry in the Paddle Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle next month at the Cheltenham Festival, and has been put on the list to face defending champion Paisley Park.

He took advantage of a meek display of market rival The Worlds End, which vanished after helping set the pace for much of the extended three-mile trip, and then comfortably saw Donna’s Diamond challenge, which was a runner. -up, and one night in Milan.

Greatrex, delighted, confirmed that the likely plan is to go to Stayers & # 39; Hurdle now.

"We are back in the game," said Lambourn coach.

"We always knew he was a very good horse. It was probably a coach error in Cheltenham. I had trained him to be honest. He had had an injury (injury) and had only educated twice, and was only rusty.

"He has done everything right since then. He is always behind the bridle and hits some flat points, but when you want him, he is there and Gavin said he basically won on the bridle."

"Gavin said they did a good gallop, and that it was a proper test. He jumped well, apart from the last one, and was simply inactive in filming."

"He is only six years old and has the world at his feet."

Greatrex acknowledges that Paisley Park will be a difficult opponent for everyone in Cheltenham, but is prepared to try.

"I will talk to the owner and decide where we are going, but I would say that he is now in the image of Stayers & # 39; Hurdle."

"Beating Paisley Park will be a difficult task, but it is a promising horse that does everything right.

"There are going to be more improvements in it. Obviously I have won the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle before (with Cole Harden), and they are totally different types, but this is a very good horse."