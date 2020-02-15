Emily Ratjakowski puts pulses on the run while modeling new swimsuits for Inamorata women

%MINIFYHTML689187d22c846488fd95a9cef52ccaed11% %MINIFYHTML689187d22c846488fd95a9cef52ccaed12%

Emily Ratajkowski is speeding up the pulses while modeling several new swimsuits for her Inamorata Woman clothing line. The 28-year-old supermodel and Sebastian Bear-McClard's wife had promised that new clothes would reach the popular fashion line in 2020 and has remained true to his word. In several photos and videos that will surely make some people envy the weather and the summer sun, Emily poses on a beach with a background of turquoise seas and perfect white sand. She wears several bikinis and one piece. Some of the styles include The Waves in new colors, The Grandview in Burgundy Leopard and Melba in Burgundy Leopard.

Emily is known for her impeccable figure and toned abs, which she shows completely in the new photos and videos. Emily took a break to post about her fashion line and shared several photos and videos of her time with her husband on Valentine's Day through her Instagram story.

Emily shared the following video showing her body in a bikini with her 25.4 million followers on Instagram. The video has more than a million likes.

The top and bottom of the Las Olas bikini is one of the most popular swimsuits on the Inamorata Woman site. The upper part of Las Olas is identifiable by having crisscrossed straps that wrap the stomach. Emily modeled the top of Las Olas in Burgundy Leopard Link and Burgundy Leopard Link. The bikini top sells for approximately $ 75. The funds are sold separately and also sold for $ 75.

You can see photos of Emily using the new Las Olas bikini styles below.

Emily also revealed that the Melba bikini on the burgundy leopard link is her new favorite. You can see that suit below.

Emily also revealed the one-piece Grandview swimsuit with the same burgundy leopard print. The swimsuit costs $ 160. Emily shared a photo of herself outside, wearing the swimsuit with disheveled hair. The swimsuit features a deep V neckline and the colors of the suit complement Emily's natural color.

You can see that photo below.

What do you think about the new Inamorata Woman swimsuits by Emily Ratajkowski?

