Egypt maintains arrest of investigator Patrick George Zaki | News

A court in Egypt has rejected the appeal of an investigator to be released from detention, according to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), in a case that has raised alarm among human rights groups.

Patrick George Zaki, who has been on leave of EIPR since last August to continue studies in ItalyHe was arrested on February 7 after landing at Cairo International Airport to visit his family.

The appeals court in the city of Mansoura, in the Nile Delta, ruled on Saturday that the 27-year-old will remain detained pending an investigation into allegations of spreading false news and calling for unauthorized protests.

EIPR, a human rights group based in Cairo, He said the investigation includes accusations of managing a social media account that aims to undermine social order and public safety, as well as incitement to commit acts of violence and "terrorist,quot; crimes.

He said that on Saturday Zaki will continue to be held in pretrial detention until February 22, when he will appear again before a prosecutor.

Following the court's decision, Riccardo Noury, a spokesman for Amnesty International Italy, said on Twitter that Zaki's campaign for liberation had become "even stronger," adding that the next hearing would be "more crucial."

Allegations of beatings, torture.

Zaki's lawyers said he was beaten, subjected to electric shocks, threatened and interrogated about his work and activism before appearing at a prosecutor's office in his hometown of Mansoura on Saturday, one day after his detention in the Egyptian capital

According to the EIPR, Zaki appeared before the prosecution of Mansoura II, where he was presented with a police report that falsely reported his arrest at a checkpoint in Mansoura, some 120 km (74.6 miles) north of Cairo.

Egypt's Interior Ministry said Sunday that Zaki was ordered to serve a 15-day preventive detention, which triggered alarms among human rights activists who warned of the tendency of Egyptian prosecutors to renew the investigation period of 15 days indefinitely.

Human rights activists say Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has overseen an unprecedented repression against freedoms. including banning everything unauthorized demonstrations since he took office in 2013 and then won the elections in 2014.

Recent laws in Egypt have broadened the definition of "terrorism,quot; to include all political dissidents, giving prosecutors ample power to keep people detained for months and even years without filing charges or presenting evidence.

"EIPR demands the immediate release of Patrick George Zaki without filing charges, and calls for an investigation into his torture and ill-treatment," the group said Saturday.

Italy alarmed

Zaki's arrest has shaken Italy, where the researcher is pursuing a master's degree in gender and women's studies at the University of Bologna, amid fears that the case of the murdered Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni will be repeated.

Regeni's body was found on a road outside Cairo in 2016 with great signs of torture.

After four years of investigation, no one has been arrested or charged with the murder of the 28-year-old, despite the month of alleged cooperation between Egyptian and Italian prosecutors. Italy continues to pressure Egypt to speed up the investigation.

"Unacceptable. Inhuman," Erasmus Palazzotto, president of the Italian parliamentary investigation into Regeni's death, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"We have a duty to keep the focus of attention in a country, Egypt, that can no longer afford to play with people's lives with impunity."