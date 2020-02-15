"Edie Falco is as good as ever,quot; – Up News Info DC

Thomas Sadoski has been present at Up News Info for several years, but fans will see him with a new light in the new drama of the chain "Tommy,quot;.

The series stars Edie Falco, who plays a former high-ranking New York police officer who becomes the first police chief in the history of Los Angeles. After his career in Up News Info's "Life in Pieces," Sadoski has the opportunity to play a politician in Mayor Buddy Gray. The program premieres on Thursday, February 6 and Sadoski is excited for people to see how cool Falco is in this role.

"Every time you have the opportunity to work with Edie Falco, you are inside," Sadoski said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "She is an amazing human being and the public will be in such good hands." Edie is someone with whom you can get on immediately, no matter where you come from. There is something inherently great and human in Edie Falco. She is as good at this as she always has been. She is one of the friendliest and most sensible people you would like to work with. She creates these families wherever she goes. They are all very talented and high quality people. "

Sadoski says the program's focus is storytelling and not politics. He loves that the series is fun and dramatic and asks great questions about our current society.

"That's what people need right now. There are so many things coming to everyone," Sadoski said. "You want to enjoy the time you give yourself to entertain yourself. We will give you good entertainment. We take care of the difference between politicians and public. We don't take sides and no political party is mentioned. We're talking about people, about this particular city, and how to keep it safe. "

While Sadoski is known for many of his roles in television and theater, one of his favorites was "The Newsroom," where he played Don Keefer with Jeff Daniels and Aaron Sorkin.

“I love Aaron and we had an excellent working relationship. I felt proud and honored to work on his words, ”said Sadoski. “He is also a very kind man in the way he questions and pushes. That goes against the way I do things and I learned a lot from that. ”

"Tommy,quot; premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. EST / PST in Up News Info