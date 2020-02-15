Dwyane Wade talks about having to tell Gabrielle Union that she had pregnant another person during her brief separation amid her struggles for fertility

As fans know, Xavier, Dwyane Wade's six-year-old son, was conceived during a brief break that he and Gabrielle Union took from their relationship and now, the man revealed that it was something really difficult for him when he had to tell him. During his new documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, he opens up about it: this is what he had to say!

‘I had a child with someone else and I had to tell him. The hardest thing I've had to do is get up and tell Gabrielle Union that I had a child with someone else … I couldn't sleep. I wasn't eating When you save something that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know that it is going to fuck someone's life, that you care, that you love, if it doesn't hurt you, then you are not human. (We) go through something you never want to go through and we still get out of it, "he shared.

Dwyane welcomed the 6-year-old boy in 2013, with Aja Metoyerin, who is now known for looking at basketball wives.

In addition to Xavier, Wade is also the father of Zaire and Zaya, 18, both with another of his ex, Siohvaughn Funches.

Dwyane continued to point out that not long after telling him about the new baby, he asked the big question and added: "He was not marrying me, he was marrying all this luggage."

Despite all that, the two have been really very happy and in love since then.

In addition, in 2018, they welcomed their daughter Kaavia, who was born through a subrogation after several rounds of IVF.

In an essay she published in 2017, Gabrielle talked about her fertility problems and revealed that ‘I have had 8 or 9 spontaneous abortions. For 3 years, my body has been imprisoned for trying to get pregnant. I have been about to enter an IVF cycle, in the middle of one, or to leave an IVF cycle. "



