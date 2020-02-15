Dwyane Wade remembers telling Gabrielle Union about the child she fathered

Dwyane Wade he says the "hardest thing,quot; he has had to do was tell his now wife Gabrielle Union who fathered a son with another woman.

The retired Miami Heat star and the actress began dating in 2009 and took a "break,quot; from their relationship a few years later. In 2013, he welcomed a son, Javier, with Basketball Wives star Aja Metoyerin. Wade, at that time he was also the father of Zaire18 Zaya, 12 and nephew Dahveon, 18, proposed marriage later that year and married her in 2014.

"I had a son with someone else and I had to tell him," says Wade in the next ESPN documentary: D. Wade: unexpected life, according to Tonight entertainment. "The hardest thing I've had to do is get up and tell Gabrielle Union that I've had a child with someone else. I couldn't sleep. I wasn't eating."

"When you save something that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know that it is going to fuck someone's life, that you care, that you love, if it doesn't hurt you, then you are not human," he added. "Gab and I went through something you never want to go through and we still get out of it."