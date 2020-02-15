Dwyane Wade reflects on having to tell Gabrielle Union that she made Aja Metoyer pregnant: "I wasn't eating,quot;

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have been praised for being a beautiful couple and amazing parents on social media. However, their relationship was not always so perfect.

The actor and basketball player started dating in 2008. The couple decided to take a break in 2013 and the NBA player fathered his son Xavier with a woman named Aja Metoyer.

People on social networks refer to the child as their "broken baby,quot; who was karma for Gabrielle to "steal,quot; Wade away from her ex.

During a new special about the athlete titled D. Wade: Unexpected life, he talked about his feelings about the scandal.

In an exclusive clip shared with Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old woman says: ‘I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her. The hardest thing I've had to do is get up and tell Gabrielle Union that I've had a child with someone else. I could not sleep I was not eating When you save something that you know is going to leave and you have this information and you know that it will fuck someone's life, that you care, that you love, if it does not hurt you, then you are not human. Gab and I just went through something you never want to go through and we still get out of it. "

The couple clearly overcame the unimaginable complication and got married and had a child of their own.

The documentary will show many moments never seen before that the two have shared from the beginning in relation to their decision to leave the NBA after having their daughter.

He explains: ‘That was my push away from the game. It was time. There came a point where I had to look in the mirror and say: "What else do you want from this?"

D. Wade: Life Unexpected premieres on ESPN on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m.



