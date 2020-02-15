Dwyane Wade hopes the story of the transgender daughter will inspire other families

%MINIFYHTML7a40acca49da70e439f92c6f7c15db6d11% %MINIFYHTML7a40acca49da70e439f92c6f7c15db6d12%

Following the revelation of the identity of his transgender daughter, the former Miami Heat player hopes his family will help others be inspired by similar situations.

Dwyane Wade He talked about the gender identity of daughter Zaya to help other families go through similar experiences.

The athlete's daughter, whose stepmother is an actress. Gabrielle Union, formerly known as Zion, and told them that "they would love to be called Zaya," the retired basketball player told the American television host. Ellen Degeneres on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Explaining why he decided to talk about his family's experience, the former 38-year-old professional basketball player told Entertainment Tonight: "Well, we're not the only family that deals with all the things we've talked about."

"We are not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter (Kaavia) to the world. We are not the only family that had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with her son". "

Explaining that he and Gabrielle "understand the position we have put ourselves in, especially in our community," he added about life in the public eye, "This is the platform God gave me and my family … So, we use it ".

"For me, it's always about being able to adapt and learn, and always being able to grow," Dwyane added. "I think that coming from downtown Chicago from the beginning, I had a kind of closed mind on many things. And I've been with my wife, traveling the world, meeting people, going to different places, I've learned to keep my mind open , to keep my eyes open, to keep my heart open, to keep my thoughts open. "

"That's what I've been trying to do while I'm becoming the man I always dreamed of becoming," he said.

Since then, Zaya has talked about his experience of dating, urging other transgender children to "move on, and be the best he can and especially more recently, he has become more acceptable."

Dwyane shares Zaya with his former Siohvaughn Funches, whom he married from 2002 to 2010.