Duncanville Pantherette Leaves Kelly Named McDonald’s All American – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas sports power Duncanville is celebrating another success story after Pantherette Deja Kelly was named a member of the McDonald’s All American Team.

"It was really exciting," says Kelly, a base of 5 & # 39; 8 "." I cried … everyone went crazy for me. "

On Friday, classmates and even community leaders came out to share the excitement when they handed him his honor shirt. Kelly joined the Duncanville team just two years ago, and today he thanked those teammates for being among his biggest supporters.

"I was a little nervous," he admits. These girls have always known each other! But, they were very welcoming. They treated me like their sister right away … just touching. And I love you all. "

Kelly joins a prestigious list of McDonald’s All American Team members who have followed stellar careers: Skylar Diggins, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James, to name a few. All your trips have one thing in common: an incredible amount of hard work.

"There were no days off," Kelly says of the sacrifices his success required, "because if you took a day off, someone was working harder than you."

Only 24 students for each team, boys and girls, are selected from 900 nominations across the country. And Kelly had this to tell other young girls who dream their own hoop dreams.

"Keep working hard. If you want it, go get it. Keep working

for it. It will come. "