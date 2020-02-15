Dozens of civilians killed in airstrikes led by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates in Yemen | News

Yemen's Houthi rebels say that more than 30 civilians have been killed in airstrikes carried out by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. population.

Saturday's airstrikes in northern al-Jawf province occurred hours after the Houthis said they had shot down a Saudi fighter plane in the same area with a advanced air-to-ground missile.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8c6d6b335c60803cea6a3000d81337b911% %MINIFYHTML8c6d6b335c60803cea6a3000d81337b912%

"Preliminary field reports indicate that … up to 31 civilians were killed and another 12 were injured in attacks that affected the al-Hayjah area of ​​al-Maslub district in al-Jawf governorate," a statement from the UN resident office coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

The statement said "humanitarian partners,quot; deployed rapid response teams to provide medical assistance to the injured, many of whom were taken to hospitals in al-Jawf, as well as to the capital, Sanaa.

& # 39; Unjustified tragedy & # 39;

The Houthis said women and children were among those killed and wounded in the airstrikes, while the West-backed coalition fighting the rebels recognized the "possibility of collateral damage,quot; during a "search and rescue operation,quot; in the place of the accident of the Saudi plane. .

A statement issued by the official Saudi press agency did not specify the fate of the Tornado aircraft crew or the cause of their accident.

Commenting on the killing of civilians, Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said: "We share our deepest condolences with the families of those killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured in these terrible attacks. ". "

"Many people are being killed in Yemen, it is a tragedy and it is not justified." Under international humanitarian law, parties that use force are obliged to protect civilians. " Grande added.

"Five years after this conflict and the belligerents still fail to fulfill this responsibility. It is shocking ".

The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the Yemen conflict in 2015 in support of forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been expelled by the Houthis.

The confLict has killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, and created what the UN has called the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have purchased weapons worth billions of dollars from the United States, France and the United Kingdom, with the coalition facing widespread criticism over the high civilian casualties of its bombing campaign.

Since its intervention in the war, about 20,500 air strikes have been carried out in the country, according to data collected by the Yemen Data Project.

Airports, ports, bridges and roads have been repeatedly attacked. So, also, have farms, schools, oil and gas facilities, factories and private businesses.

& # 39; Perpetrators forced to render accounts & # 39;

Saturday's attack follows an increase in fighting in northern Yemen between the warring parties that threatens to worsen the humanitarian crisis of the war-torn country.

The international aid group Save the Children condemned the airstrikes, saying they showed that the conflict in Yemen "was not slowing down."

"This latest attack must be investigated urgently and independently, and those responsible must be held accountable," said Xavier Joubert, director of the charity in Yemen, and asked that arms sales to the belligerent parties be stopped.

"Those who continue to sell weapons to the warring parties must realize that by providing weapons for this war, they contribute to atrocities like those of today."

Meanwhile, the shooting down of a fighter plane would mark a setback for a military coalition known for its air superiority and would suggest the increasingly powerful arsenal of Houthis.

Marwan Bishara, senior political analyst at Al Jazeera, said it would be a "very significant,quot; development in Yemen's long war if it was confirmed that the Houthis had shot down the plane.

"If they had such missile battery capacity or ground-air capacity against the Saudi air force, that would really change the game," he said.