Dozens killed in attacks in central Mali | News

At least 40 people, including nine soldiers, have been killed in a series of attacks in central Mali, authorities said Friday.

At least 31 civilians were killed in an overnight attack in Ogossagou, the government said. Last March, 160 people died in the village mostly of Fulani in a massacre attributed to the Dogon militiamen.

About 30 gunmen carried out the attack., The village chief, Aly Ousmane Barry, told the AFP news agency.

"Huts and crops were set on fire, cattle burned or taken away," he added, and promised that the government would find the perpetrators.

A local government official, who requested anonymity, had previously said that 28 people had disappeared.

He blamed the attack on a group of Dogon hunters, a statement that could not be independently verified.

Clashes between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups are frequent, which exacerbates a serious security situation in the semi-arid and desert regions of Mali, where attacks by armed groups are common.

The Dogons have lived in central Mali for centuries and are traditionally sedentary farmers. The Fulani are semi-nomadic and are mainly breeders and traders of cattle that move through West Africa.

Eight soldiers killed in ambush

In another attack later on Friday, eight Malian soldiers were killed and four others were injured in an ambush in the town of Bentia in the central region of Gao, the army said.

Malian forces also suffered "material damage," the military said on social media, not indicating who had carried out the attack.

Also on Friday, a soldier was killed in an attack on a military camp in Mondoro, in central Mali, security officials said.

The camp had been reached in October 2019 in a joint raid by fighters who also attacked the Boulkessy military camp near the border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 25 soldiers.

The center of Mali has been affected by ethnic violence since an armed revolt broke out in the north of the country in 2012.

In addition to the last attack in Ogossagou, January 14, Fulani was killed in the center of Mali.

Some 75 dogons were killed in the villages of Sobane Da, Gangafani and Yoro in June last year, in an attack attributed to Fulani fighters.

& # 39; Epicenter & # 39; of violence

Human Rights Watch pointed out this month the ethnic mosaic of central Mali as the "epicenter,quot; of violence in the country.

He said more than 450 civilians had been killed in the region in 2019, "the deadliest year for civilians,quot; since the armed uprising began.

Reflecting chronic instability, Malian soldiers are often attacked.

On January 26, fighters linked to Al Qaeda attacked a military camp in Sokolo, in central Mali, killing 20 gendarmes and wounding five more.

The violence in the center of Mali coincides with renewed hopes that the fragile government can reaffirm control over the north, largely illegal.

The troops returned on Thursday to Kidal, a northern city that had been a stronghold of the Tuareg rebels, after an absence of six years.

The regular forces were accompanied by former rebels who have joined the army under a regional peace agreement.

The agreement, reached in Algiers in 2015, is considered one of the few ways Mali has to escape the cycle of violence.