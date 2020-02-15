Doping ruling removes Russia from the gold medal hanger

MOSCOW – Russia is expected to fall in second place in the gold medal count for the 2014 Winter Olympics after sports officials on Saturday disqualified a biathlon winner for testing positive for a steroid.

If it is confirmed by the International Olympic Committee and in the expected appeals, the ruling would mean the final unraveling of a Russian effort to master medal counts by cheating with a state-sponsored doping program.

%MINIFYHTMLae2d8cc2c35c5b127ec7711c7a46fbab11% %MINIFYHTMLae2d8cc2c35c5b127ec7711c7a46fbab12%

The consequences of the doping program have been reducing for years the amount of Russian medals won in the 2014 games that the country organized at the Black Sea resort of Sochi. The supremacy in the gold medals in Sochi has been a source of national pride, since the high counts of Olympic medals have long been for Russia and before that, the Soviet Union.

On Saturday, the International Biathlon Union ruled that Evgeny Ustyugov, who competed in a gold medal winning relay team, had used a banned steroid during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. "The consequences include the disqualification of Mr.'s results. Ustyugov of the 2014 Olympic Games, in which he won a gold medal, "said the group.