Doping ruling removes Russia from the gold medal hanger

MOSCOW – Russia is expected to fall in second place in the gold medal count for the 2014 Winter Olympics after sports officials on Saturday disqualified a biathlon winner for testing positive for a steroid.
If it is confirmed by the International Olympic Committee and in the expected appeals, the ruling would mean the final unraveling of a Russian effort to master medal counts by cheating with a state-sponsored doping program.
The consequences of the doping program have been reducing for years the amount of Russian medals won in the 2014 games that the country organized at the Black Sea resort of Sochi. The supremacy in the gold medals in Sochi has been a source of national pride, since the high counts of Olympic medals have long been for Russia and before that, the Soviet Union.
On Saturday, the International Biathlon Union ruled that Evgeny Ustyugov, who competed in a gold medal winning relay team, had used a banned steroid during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. "The consequences include the disqualification of Mr.'s results. Ustyugov of the 2014 Olympic Games, in which he won a gold medal, "said the group.
If the International Olympic Committee confirms it, the decision will lead Russia to second place with 10 gold medals, after Norway, which won 11 gold medals, in the Sochi games.
It would also mean that Russia would fall into a draw with the United States in the overall medal count of the Winter Olympics, with each nation winning a total of 28 gold, silver and bronze medals. Russia had retained its gold medal position by successfully appealing earlier anti-doping resolutions that threatened counting.
Four years ago, Russia was trapped in one of the most sophisticated doping programs in the history of sport, one that helped push Russia to the top in the Olympic Games it organized. Russia's own anti-doping experts and the agents of the Federal Security Service, the successor agency of the KGB, carefully studied the bottles in which the athletes' urine was stored for analysis and, operating at night in a drug laboratory, replaced samples contaminated with drugs to improve performance.
To resolve this case, Russia agreed to provide a database of test results dating back several years before the Sochi games. Although Russia was under tremendous pressure to clarify about the doping program, it turned out that these computer files had also been manipulated, the World Anti-Doping Agency said in November.
Saturday's ruling was related to the manipulation of this computer, not the manipulations of Russian security services with urine bottles.
The data had been altered in an apparent effort to delete electronic files, the World Anti-Doping Agency said. He said that the files of two biathletes had been deleted but that, however, he had managed to recover them with the help of computer experts.
The agency did not name the athletes. But The biathlon organization's announcement that it had disqualified Mr. Ustyugov, based on information from the Russian agency, suggested that the Russian authorities had tried to cover up the results of their incriminating evidence. Mr. Ustyugov has denied acting wrong.
The unsuccessful effort to delete computer files became the last chapter of the long-standing conflict between anti-doping authorities and Russian sports officials. The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Due to the manipulation of the computer, the World Anti-Doping Agency recommended that Russia be banned this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo.