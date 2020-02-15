DMVs sell your personal information for millions of dollars – Up News Info Tampa

– According to reports, the North Carolina DMV has earned more than $ 4 million in the last five years for the sale of drivers' personal information.

Everything is legal and drivers who request a license and registration cannot opt ​​out, WTVD said Wednesday.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, which charges three cents per registration, sells personal information to three companies: Explore Info Services, Envision-Data Driven Safety and Lexis Nexis Corporation.

%MINIFYHTML5b787bda9d88b07eef14250afd0b7f2113% %MINIFYHTML5b787bda9d88b07eef14250afd0b7f2114%

And although the Driver Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) of 1994 prohibits state DMVs from disclosing personal information, there are 14 exceptions, including for government agencies and insurance agencies.

%MINIFYHTML5b787bda9d88b07eef14250afd0b7f2115% %MINIFYHTML5b787bda9d88b07eef14250afd0b7f2116% Report: The California DMV earned $ 50 million from selling personal information. https://t.co/tIooSipxUO pic.twitter.com/DbgYHItuBF – KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 27, 2019

If a company that discloses personal information violates state and federal laws, it can take action. But a representative told WTVD that there have been no violations in the last five years.

Multiple DMVs across the country are selling driver license data to private investigators and other third parties, a Motherboard investigation discovered last year.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles, for example, is generating revenue of $ 50 million a year by selling personal information from drivers, Up News Info SF Bay Area reported in November.

Data sold includes names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, vehicles and other personal information.