Distant Dad is now looking for an introduction – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My separated father, who lives hundreds of kilometers away, has been in and out of my life for most of my life.

My mother hates it, for very good reasons. They have a terrible past.

He has made an effort, not very good, but something, to be more involved in my life since I was 19 years old.

Now I am 37 years old, I am married and I have three children.

I talk on the phone with my father two or three times a year. Actually, it's just a little talk, but the hard part is that now he wants to meet my children.

I'm not trying to hurt him and I certainly never want to hurt my mother, who raised me.

I feel that I am supposed to hate him for how disgusting he was with me and my mother, but it is not in me to be that way.

My mother and stepfather, who raised me, would be greatly hurt if I allowed them to meet my family.

The reality is that my children don't even know who he is. They do not know that it exists.

Nor does the idea that he can meet my children convince me.

Is it worth the risk of hurting my wonderful mother and stepfather, or should I tell her that it is not on the cards?

