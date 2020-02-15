Distant Dad is now looking for an introduction – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My separated father, who lives hundreds of kilometers away, has been in and out of my life for most of my life.

My mother hates it, for very good reasons. They have a terrible past.

He has made an effort, not very good, but something, to be more involved in my life since I was 19 years old.

Now I am 37 years old, I am married and I have three children.

I talk on the phone with my father two or three times a year. Actually, it's just a little talk, but the hard part is that now he wants to meet my children.

I'm not trying to hurt him and I certainly never want to hurt my mother, who raised me.

I feel that I am supposed to hate him for how disgusting he was with me and my mother, but it is not in me to be that way.

My mother and stepfather, who raised me, would be greatly hurt if I allowed them to meet my family.

The reality is that my children don't even know who he is. They do not know that it exists.

Nor does the idea that he can meet my children convince me.

Is it worth the risk of hurting my wonderful mother and stepfather, or should I tell her that it is not on the cards?

If so, how do I say something like this?

– Broken home problems

Dear broken house: Anyone can ask you anything. But your father's request does not require you to grant his wish.

You could say, "Umm, dad, honestly, I'm not ready to open my family with you. I'll let you know if I change my mind, but for now, no."

Does your mother and stepfather know that you are in contact with him? Being transparent about this could help everyone get on the same page. Tell them: “You two raised me. You are the grandparents of my children. You are my family. But dad calls me two or three times a year, and I want you to know that he has been in contact. It worries me that you think I am being disloyal by being in touch, but that is not my intention. "

He is not "supposed,quot; to hate his father or anyone. If your mother and stepfather imply or impose this requirement, then you are not raising it well.

You are supposed to be loyal and protective of your mother, stepfather and your own children. Having a troubled, bad or toxic father dancing on the wing means that you will occasionally have to make some difficult decisions. When your children are older, you must tell your own childhood story. They will learn that most families are complicated and that you will always lean towards the people who love you most.

Dear Amy: The end of winter marks the beginning of the main cat breeding season, which will cause shelters and rescue groups to be hit by an avalanche of unwanted kittens in a few months. Overpopulation of dogs in the southern states is still out of control.

Shelters and rescues in the South work hard to promote pet adoption transports (primarily open only to dogs) to states where they have better handling of dog overpopulation, and these groups fund an increasing number of sterilization clinics. low cost castration. Millions of dollars are being spent on these efforts, along with a large amount of time donated by volunteers.

But pet overpopulation continues because the number of unwanted pets that are born is not controlled by shelters, rescue, volunteers and donors, but by irresponsible pet owners, who allow their pets to breed unwanted litters.

These irresponsible people help create the tragedy resulting from too many pets and too few homes.

I hope you use your platform to remind animal lovers to spay / neuter their four-legged relatives.

– Oklahoma Animal Defender

Dear defender: I am pleased to help you spread the word about the importance of spaying / neutering animals in our homes.

Dear Amy: "It's my life,quot; was a 15-year-old girl involved in a custody dispute between her parents. She wanted to change her mother's primary custody to her father. I appreciated your nuanced response to her.

When I was your age, I chose to make the same choice. My mother let me live with my dad. In six months, I had recovered.

– Older and wiser

Dear Wiser: Experience is often the best teacher.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)