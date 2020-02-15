Discover the reason why Gwyneth Paltrow launches a scented candle

%MINIFYHTML739dd98d17b33e2f37dff7729fd12bb311% %MINIFYHTML739dd98d17b33e2f37dff7729fd12bb312%

The actress of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; admits during his appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; that there is a very serious idea behind the peculiar Goop candle.

Gwyneth Paltrow He launched his vagina-scented candle to remove the "shame" of the private parts of women.

The actress and an expert fragrance friend invented the peculiar Goop candle, This Smells Like My Vagina, as a joke, but the Oscar winner admits that there is a very serious idea behind the fun.

Speaking to John legend as guest he was the host of the Valentine's episode (February 14) of "The Ellen DeGeneres show"On Friday, Gwyneth said:" It was really like a feminist statement … It's the idea that women have been taught to have a certain degree of shame or shame on their body … and so, if you just turn on a candle that says This Smells Like My Vagina, and put it on the coffee table, is a bit of a punk rock statement. "

The candle, which actually presents notes of geranium, cedar and bergamot, sold out when it went on sale in mid-January.