Did Obiy Abiy Ahmed from Ethiopia receive the Nobel Prize too soon? The | Abiy Ahmed

In 2018 Abiy Ahmed he became prime minister of Ethiopia, after the protests caused the ruling coalition to reorganize and withdraw the ruling party from power after almost 30 years of authoritarian rule.

In addition to extensive political and economic reforms, Abiy released political prisoners and made a peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea, ending two decades of hostility. This is why he won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

But under his government, protesters have been jailed, the Internet has been blocked and a new law has just been passed that could imprison people whose online publications cause riots.

However, Lencho Bati, senior advisor to the prime minister's office, says Abiy’s government has done nothing wrong.

"All the oppositions, armed and peaceful, are invited to return, so the political space is wide and everyone is in the country, registering and campaigning," Bati said.

Abiy’s tenure has also been plagued by ethnic conflicts, with hundreds of thousands of people internally displaced. However, Bati says the current government is not to blame.

"The Ethiopians used to live together peacefully. This is politically devised, agitated from behind to sabotage the reforms," ​​Bati said.

"The overthrown elites, the people who enjoyed privileges for 27 years, want to make sure this process is sabotaged," he added.

Perhaps the most radical of Abiy’s reforms is the dissolution of the ruling coalition and the merger of several parties to form the Prosperity Party.

The Prosperity Party has its critics, including some of Abiy's allies: its own defense minister, Lemma Megersa, said the creation of the party "is not timely as there are many dangers."

But Bati says that the creation of the Prosperity Party is a positive movement.

"Peace and stability is the hot topic, there is no doubt about it. The prime minister liberalized the political space, all the oppositions are invited, including those in armed struggle. Those who were in prison were released and now the space politician is free, "said Lencho.

This week's Headliner is a senior advisor to the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Lencho Bati.

Source: Al Jazeera