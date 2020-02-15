Did a Florida man hire a resemblance to kill his wife? – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606111% %MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606112%

Did a Florida man hire a resemblance to kill his wife? That is what prosecutors say happened in the mysterious murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, found murdered in the kitchen of her house in Bonita Springs, Florida, in 2015. There were no immediate suspects, and her husband, Mark Sievers , had a tight alibi.

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606113% %MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606114%

The investigation led the police on a 1,100 mile walk and discovered unlikely suspects: career criminal Jimmy Ray Rodgers and Curtis Wayne Wright, Mark Sievers' best friend who also looked like Sievers. Wright even shaved his head when Sievers started losing his hair.

%MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606115% %MINIFYHTML30feab196955f9ad805ddebb629e606116%

Erin Moriarty and 48 HOURS investigate the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers, the police search for what happened and the surprising conclusion, in "The plot to kill Dr. Sievers,quot;, which will be transmitted on Saturday February 15 to 10 pm on Up News Info 62.

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/sneak-peek-the-plot-to-kill-dr-sievers/

Mark Sievers, who was away from home with the couple's two daughters when his wife was murdered, spoke immediately to the police without a lawyer. The couple seemed to have a great marriage with those outside, but the police would learn along the way that not everything was what it seemed. Investigators would learn that the couple had money problems, and their work would lead to possible suspects.

Then, two months after the murder, the police made a surprising announcement with the arrests of Rogers and Wright. The case would be far from closing with the initial arrests. Instead, the arrests generated more questions about what happened and another unexpected turn in the Wright murder trial, when asked who killed Dr. Sievers.

"Jimmy Rodgers and I did it physically, but Mark Sievers was also involved in the planning," Wright told the jury.

He also said Sievers believed his wife would leave him and take the children.

Did Mark Sievers play a role in the death of his wife, even though he had an airtight alibi?

48 HOURS: "The plot to kill Dr. Sievers,quot; is produced by Marcelena Spencer, Susan Mallie and Lisa Freed. Kayla Laine, Jordan Kinsey and Dena Goldstein are the associate producers. Michael McHugh is the producer-editor. Mike Baluzy, Marcus Balsam, Kevin McLaughlin, George Baluzy, Marlon Disla, Jud Johnston, Michael Vele, Gayce Arlotta-Berner and Jon Baskin are the editors. Patti Aronofsky is the main producer. Anthony Batson is the leading producer of transmissions. Nancy Kramer is the executive editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

Watch 48 hours, Saturday, February 15 at 10 pm on Up News Info 62