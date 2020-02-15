Devils Score 4 In The Third in 4-1 victory over Red Wings – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLa8978f18df57452ec51d84bdd89f7a3b11% %MINIFYHTMLa8978f18df57452ec51d84bdd89f7a3b12%

A good period and some well-chosen words of interim coach Alain Nasreddine were all that the New Jersey Devils needed to overcome the Detroit Red Wings fighters.

Wayne Simmonds scored twice in a four-goal outburst in the third period, and the Devils teamed up to beat the Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night.

"I think we got the coach's message," Simmonds said after his first game of several goals like Devil. "We turned it on, the first period we were horrible, and it was as if we were playing pond hockey, and the second period was a lot of power games and penalties and we didn't have the chance to get the 5-in-5 going. But in the third period we knew we had to go out and deliver, and that was what we did. "

Andy Greene and Jesper Bratt also scored on the four-minute barrage, as the Devils recorded only their third victory (3-20-0) when they lost after two periods. They now have points in seven of eight games (4-1-3) since they returned from the All-Star break.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood, who had bleached in his last two starts, managed 25 saves by winning for the fourth time in five games (4-0-1).

Andreas Athanasiou ended Blackwood's bleached streak at 171 minutes, 37 seconds with a shot from the right circle at 16:34 of the second period.

"The streak was good while it lasted," Blackwood said. "I knew it wouldn't last forever. It was a good shot; I didn't pick it up through the boy's legs. That's how it goes sometimes."

Jonathan Bernier finished with 22 saves for the Red Wings, which have the worst record in the league. Because of the way he played in the first two periods, Athanasiou's goal seemed to be enough. It was not.

"Nobody wants to be in this position," said Red Wings center Dylan Larkin. "I felt the last two weeks that we have been building our game and playing as a unit of five, and our goal has been excellent. Tonight we stepped back. In such a tight, competitive league, we have to come every night. Especially to us. We have to come harder. "

Greene tied the game at 5:10 in the third period with a shot from the left point. While Simmons did not get a point on the play, he projected Bernier, and that began the attack.

Simmonds advanced to the Devils less than two minutes later with a tap-in goal set by good ice cross passes by Pavel Zacha and Miles Wood. He added his seventh of the season at 8:37, putting the rebound of a power punch from Kyle Palmieri for his 250th goal in his career.

Bratt closed the score 33 seconds later with a direct shot from above the confrontational circles.

"We just stopped playing," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "I don't have an answer as to why exactly. My job is to try to fix it, but I don't have an answer as to why we stop skating."

Athanasiou's goal was his eighth of the season and third in the last three games.

Blackwood's streak is the fifth longest in the history of the Devils. Hall of Fame member Martin Brodeur has the top four on the list. He also holds the New Jersey record with three consecutive bleached.

Devils defender Damon Severson had two assists, extending his streak of points to eight games. He is the longest by a Devils defender since Brian Rafalski had eight in 2006-07.

"A little of the first two ugly periods for us," Severson said. “We had opportunities; a couple of power games in a row, we didn't capitalize when we had the chance, but Greener set us up, he had a power game goal and we could open it there. "

NOTES New Jersey D P.K. Subban played in his 700th NHL game. … The Devils placed D Sami Vatanen (bruised right leg) in the injured reserve and remembered RW Nick Merkley of Binghamton (AHL). Merkley was acquired in the exchange that sent the winner of the 2018 Hart Trophy to the Coyotes. He did not play. … Red Wings LW Brendan Perlini is out indefinitely with a facial laceration suffered on Tuesday against Buffalo.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

Red wings: In Boston on Saturday to face Bruins for the second time in six days.

Got damn: In Carolina on Friday night for the second series of the four-game season.

