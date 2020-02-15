Detroit's 3 favorite meat stores (which won't break the bank) – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML372bfbb641b610a0584699b9bc4b7d4b11% %MINIFYHTML372bfbb641b610a0584699b9bc4b7d4b12%

February 10, 2020

Wondering where to find the best meat stores near you?

Hoodline beat the numbers to find the best affordable meat stores in Detroit, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a classified list of where to meet your needs.

1. E,amp;L Supermarket

Topping the list is E,amp;L Supermarket. Located at 6000 W. Vernor Highway in southwest Detroit, the butcher shop, grocery store and Mexican place is the highest rated economic butcher shop in Detroit, with 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

Curious to know more?

With respect to signature articles, "E,amp;L Supermarket is proud to have a fantastic meat department, with one of the largest service meat counters anywhere," the business says on Yelp in the section that explains the specialties. "We have the quality and cuts you would expect at a price everyone can afford. We are famous for our 16-foot marinade counter."

2. Bishr Poultry & Food Center

The following is the Bishr Poultry & Food Center, located at 12300 Conant St. With 4.5 stars from 14 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, the butcher shop and the halal store have proven to be local favorites for those looking for a cheap option.

If you are hungry for more, we discover these details about Bishr Poultry & Food Center on Yelp.

"We sell halal products, live poultry and take-out food such as fried chicken, leg of lamb, roast chicken, grilled chicken and more," writes the business at Yelp in the section that highlights specialties.

3. Ronnie quality meats

Ronnie’s Quality Meats, located at 1429 Gratiot Ave., is another of the best options, and Yelpers gives the low-priced butcher shop 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

Yelper Brian L. wrote: “Excellent meat, great prices, friendly people and a great selection! The kebabs are great and a real bargain at $ 3.50 each ($ 3 each if you buy six or more). "

