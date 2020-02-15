Detroit Homeowners Protest Assessments – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit homeowners who were overvalued on their properties are taking their concerns to the town hall, demanding answers and refunds.

The President of the Detroit City Council, Mary Sheffield, is leading a plan to grant restitution to homeowners who were overvalued in what defenders call a historic case of foreclosures.

Sheffield stepped on the podium proposing repairs to provide compensation to the affected owners.

Some of the solutions include creating a program with the Detroit Land Bank, housing vouchers and tax credits.

"Institute a moratorium on tax foreclosures, increasing access to home repair financing for those who have been overvalued," said Sheffield.

"I would like to have a property that would allow me to take and then give me a portion of the money to help me restore it," said Detroit homeowner Tyrone Washington.

On Thursday, the Coalition For Property Tax Justice announced plans to file a federal class action lawsuit on behalf of overvalued owners.

