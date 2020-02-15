Derby 1 – 1 Huddsf & # 39; ld

Huddersfield raised his hopes of survival by coming from behind to win a 1-1 draw and deny Derby a sixth straight home victory.

In a low quality game and played in torrential rain for long periods, Derby sought another Pride Park victory when Tom Lawrence crashed in a spectacular blow.

But the Terriers backed nine minutes before Harry Toffolo punished a defensive error to run and score, and he needed a good stop from Kelle Roos to deny Chris Willock a late winner.

The rain fell sharply in the beginning with worse conditions, and an early crossing of Andre Wisdom almost surprised Huddersfield when he swerved in the wind.

Image:

Harry Toffolo celebrates Huddersfield's goal against Derby



Derby's next attack almost opened Huddersfield when Chris Martin ran forward in the 10th minute and squared the ball, but deflected a defender with Martyn Waghorn about to shoot.

Huddersfield had a chance four minutes later when Fraizer Campbell turned 12 yards, but his low shot was too close to Roos.

Waghorn had a deflected shot before Jonas Lossl easily carried out Wayne Rooney's 25-yard attack, but Derby was forced to change when they lost Duane Holmes in the 29th minute.

Lossl had to refuse a free kick from Rooney while Derby continued to threaten, but Huddersfield had a great opportunity in the 39th minute when Junior Bacuna's corner found Campbell unmarked, but headed forward.

Derby forced Lossl to another salvation when he turned behind a shot by Graeme Shinnie, but half ended with Danny Simpson's blow that extended down Roos's right post.

The rain subsided at the beginning of the second and Huddersfield started hard, with Campbell knocking a unit from the edge of the box against the inside of a pole with Roos struck.

But Huddersfield was falling behind in the 61st minute when Rooney took a short corner, Shinnie rolled it and Lawrence slammed it into the upper corner from 20 yards.

Derby almost doubled his lead eight minutes later when Wisdom threw the ball, but Waghorn's header went straight to Lossl.

Huddersfield was convinced that they should have received a penalty at 73 minutes when Campbell appeared to be cut by Matt Clarke, but referee Craig Pawson did not move.

Lawrence sent a volley from another corner of Rooney, but Huddersfield matched in the 81st minute.

Toffolo seized the poor header of Jayden Bogle, who ran into the area and squeezed the ball between Roos and his near post.

Huddersfield had the opportunity to move forward three minutes later when Willock was eliminated, but Roos put his hand on his low shot.

What the managers said …

Derby & # 39; s Phillip Cocu: "It was a bad defense, it is never a mistake or a bad judgment, but the clearance with the Bogle header, it was a very easy header, but it gives it away. Then it does not push it out or in, it is basic, so For me he confirmed that maybe he was upset because he didn't play.

"But you have to put aside your ego and when your teammates need you, you should focus 100% on the game, so it was obvious that it was not good enough on their part. I don't think trust is a problem with Jayden, he is a right-back player with a lot of potential in the future, but he has to learn that if you are a defender, you have a great responsibility towards the team to defend. "

Huddersfield & # 39; s Danny Cowley: "He (Toffolo) is a very good boy, he is an honest and hardworking boy, he has three children, a lovely family and he is really nice when good things happen to good people. He has reached this level and is a great leap as everyone knows, this time last year I was playing in League Two and he has done really well, it was a great goal and it will be fine.

"Harry is improving all the time, he is playing with real confidence and I always tell all the young players, the better they do it, the more they will have to work. One thing is to get to the level, another is to master the level, but he is getting better for the day. "