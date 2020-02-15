Denver suburban schools face difficult decisions about who cuts

By Yesenia Robles and Sam Park, Chalkbeat Colorado

As poverty grows along the borders of Denver, some suburban schools are discovering that they have fewer resources to meet a changing crop of students.

School districts are seeing areas of concentrated poverty with more schools that need additional resources to address the challenges students face. At the same time, districts receive less federal dollars to help schools provide these services to students from low-income families. Districts can distribute funds more widely or reduce the focus to fewer schools and leave some students behind.

Large districts such as Aurora, Jeffco and Cherry Creek are among those who face how to serve more schools with higher percentages of students living in poverty.

"It's a difficult place to be," said Linda Reyes-Quinonez, director of Title I of Jeffco Public Schools, who oversees about $ 8.7 million in these federal dollars for the second largest district in Colorado. "Definitely, the demographics in Jeffco have changed over the years."

Through the Title I program, the federal government gives money to school districts to help address the effects of poverty.

Schools often pay family liaisons, social workers, paraprofessionals, more teachers or teacher trainers, all to help address the achievement gaps, mobility and higher mental health needs that often come with a greater concentration of poverty. In a community.

But the flow of Title I money does not match the needs of the district, in part because the federal government calculates poverty based on the census count of all children living in an area, not based on how many students actually show up. in the schools. And children can enroll in private schools or cross the boundaries of the school. Many schools are seeing a decrease in enrollment as families move, but in some cases, students who remain are more likely to come from low-income families. In addition, Congress in some years has cut funds for Title I.

The Denver school district has escaped the restriction of Title I funds because fewer of its schools qualify for Title I money. But many surrounding school districts face difficult decisions.

