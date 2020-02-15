Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faces challenges as he addresses more diverse states like Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After arriving in second place in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his message will conquer the Democrats in Texas, a state with many more Latinos and African Americans.

But polls in Texas and across the country show that Buttigieg remains in fifth place and does not vote well among African-American and Latino voters.

During a satellite interview, we asked Buttigieg what he says about people of color living in more diverse states, given the criticism he faced as mayor about his city's police department.

"So I am pleased with the opportunity to involve Latino and African-American voters," said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has been criticized for his record as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, where federal data shows that African Americans were four times more likely to be arrested for possession of marijuana than whites, and where the number of African Americans serving as officers of police fell from 11% to 6%

The city is approximately 26% African American.

Buttigieg said he will campaign with the elected African-American leaders in his city who support him.

“Not because we have been able to solve all the problems or make everything perfect, but because of the results we have achieved: drastically reduce black poverty, reduce black unemployment, support Latino residents with resources in Spanish and make sure there is identification municipal for those who cannot obtain other forms of identification. "

When it comes to the Democratic primary, Eddie Reeves, a Democrat in Dallas, said he is in a strange situation.

"I don't remember being so close to elementary school and being undecided since I started voting."

Reeves said his number one goal is to find a candidate who can and surpasses President Donald Trump.

Reeves said that while Buttigieg has carried out a great campaign, he has not closed the deal. "I don't know much about his album, but the little I have heard about it makes me think. One of the ways I calculate it, frankly, is that I haven't seen African Americans from his hometown, where he is mayor on the stump. national for him. "

Two members of the South Bend Common Council, Sharon McBride and Karen White support Buttigieg, while another, Henry Davis, Jr. has criticized him for not dealing with the problems faced by African Americans there.

Buttigieg said his campaign is about achieving real progressive change.

"Empowering workers, hoping that corporations pay their fair share by delivering medical care, confronting armed violence, doing something about climate change."

On Friday afternoon, the Buttigieg campaign launched a plan to "invest in building a stronger future for black America."

He said he and his campaign plan to return to Texas before the Super Tuesday primary on March 3.