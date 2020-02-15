Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faces challenges as he addresses more diverse states like Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa79d0059e4a0d226c7de6f444bd3329011% %MINIFYHTMLa79d0059e4a0d226c7de6f444bd3329012%

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After reaching second place in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his message will conquer Democrats in Texas, a state with many more Latinos and African Americans.

But polls in Texas and across the country show that Buttigieg remains in fifth place and does not vote well among African-American and Latino voters.

During a satellite interview, Up News Info 11 asked Buttigieg what he tells people of color living in more diverse states, given the criticism he faced as mayor about his city's police department.

Buttigieg said: "So I appreciate the opportunity to involve Latino and African-American voters."

Buttigieg has been criticized for his history as mayor.

The Intercept reported that their analysis found between 2012 and 2018 that the number of African Americans in South Bend was approximately four times more likely to be arrested for possession of marijuana than whites.

The Buttigieg campaign says that the rates of arrest for possession of marijuana and drugs are generally low in South Bend and tend to fall during the vast majority of the times Buttigieg served as mayor.

But pressed during a moderator's most recent debate over marijuana possession arrests alone, Buttigieg said:

“One of the strategies that our community adopted was to point out when there were cases of armed violence and gang violence, which was killing so many in our community, burying teenagers, disproportionately black teenagers, we adopted a strategy that said drug control would be the objective in cases where there was a connection with the most violent groups or gangs related to a murder. These things are all connected. But that is the point. So are all the things that must change so that we can prevent violence and eliminate the effects of systemic racism, not only of criminal justice, but also of our economy, our health, housing and our democracy itself. "

Buttigieg has proposed to decriminalize the possession of marijuana and make it retroactive, reducing the sentences for those still in jail.

The population of South Bend is 26% African American.

During his time as mayor between 2012 and this year, the number of African Americans serving as police officers dropped from 11% to 6%.

Buttigieg said he will campaign with the elected African-American leaders in his city who support him.

“Not because we have been able to solve all the problems or make everything perfect, but because of the results we have achieved: drastically reduce black poverty, reduce black unemployment, support Latino residents with resources in Spanish and make sure there is identification municipal for those who cannot obtain other forms of identification. "

Federal data shows that since Buttigieg took office in South Bend, poverty among African Americans has been reduced by almost 40%.

The Buttigieg website points to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion that it established in the city to identify economic disadvantages.

The city was one of five cited by Governing magazine as high-performance cities informed by the breed.

On Friday afternoon, the Buttigieg campaign launched a plan to "invest in building a stronger future for black America."

When it comes to the 2020 elections, Eddie Reeves, a Democrat in Dallas, said his number one goal is to find a candidate who can and will defeat President Donald Trump.

But he said he is in a strange situation.

"I don't remember being so close to elementary school and being undecided since I started voting," he said.

Reeves said that while Buttigieg has carried out a great campaign, he has not closed the deal.

"I don't know much about his album, but the little I have heard about it makes me think. One of the ways I calculate it, frankly, is that I haven't seen African Americans from his hometown, where he is mayor on the stump. national for him, "he said.

Two members of the South Bend Common Council, Sharon McBride and Karen White support Buttigieg, while another, Henry Davis, Jr., who successfully challenged him to the mayor's office, criticized him for not dealing with the problems facing African Americans there. .

Buttigieg told Up News Info 11 that his campaign is to achieve real progressive change.

"Empowering workers, waiting for corporations to pay their fair share by delivering medical care, confronting armed violence, doing something about climate change," he said.

He said he and his campaign plan to return to Texas before the Super Tuesday primary on March 3.