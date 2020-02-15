Democratic aspirants rush to Nevada that lacks favorite favorite – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa40a46901c1410b6b5f48dc0d7b877c811% %MINIFYHTMLa40a46901c1410b6b5f48dc0d7b877c812%

LAS VEGAS (AP) – As the Democratic presidential race rushes toward Nevada, candidates in the still crowded field launch themselves to their first test in a racially diverse state with a strong union and unstable plans for a presidential group.

Nevada does not have an obvious favorite, although Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is heading for the competition on the right foot. The state has received only a small part of the attention of the first two states in the primary calendar, Iowa and New Hampshire. Looking at the confusing field, the most powerful union in the state decided to approve the support of a candidate, instead of making a divisive decision or risking choosing a loser. Most of the state’s leading officials have remained neutral.

%MINIFYHTMLa40a46901c1410b6b5f48dc0d7b877c813% %MINIFYHTMLa40a46901c1410b6b5f48dc0d7b877c814%

The open race makes all Democrats spend much of next week looking for fortunes in the state's working-class neighborhoods, union halls, casino convention halls and stuccoed suburbs. For Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, is an opportunity to demonstrate his power of permanence after strong finals in Iowa and New Hampshire. For former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, it could be a lifesaver to rescue their offers after disappointing beginnings. For Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, it is an opportunity to show that her third place in New Hampshire was no accident.

%MINIFYHTMLa40a46901c1410b6b5f48dc0d7b877c815% %MINIFYHTMLa40a46901c1410b6b5f48dc0d7b877c816%

Candidates are making an effort to vote on Saturday morning when early voting begins, and they plan to attend a fundraising gala on Saturday night for the Clark County Democratic Party, based in Las Vegas . Several candidates are making the one-hour flight to Reno, a city newly filled with technology money and transplants from California, and must return to Las Vegas on Wednesday for the ninth Democratic debate.

This year, with the results of the Iowa caucuses confused by technology and problem reporting, Nevada is under pressure to achieve a trouble-free caucus. The Nevada State Democratic Party abandoned its original plans to use an application like the one that caused problems in Iowa and hastened to create a new system to tabulate the results.

The state party said this week that it will try to use simpler technology and a backup paper record, although election experts have warned that deploying new technologies and processes without sufficient training can cause problems.

The party has been fortified and professionalized over the years by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. The organizing force of the party and its allies is still known as the "Reid Machine,quot;, and many of its former employees have key roles in presidential campaigns.

The former 80-year-old senator, who retired in 2016 and has been fighting cancer, has repeatedly said he will not endorse the Nevada committees. Many of Nevada's top elected officials, including the governor, two Democratic senators and two of three Democratic House members, echoed his decision not to support a candidate in the still volatile field.

The most powerful union in the state also decided not to support it. The Culinary Union of 60,000 casino members announced Thursday that it would work to get the vote and defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. The decision was a particular blow to Biden, who has long-standing ties with the union and needed extra momentum. to Nevada.

While no candidate has won their support, the union has had no qualms about discouraging support for Sanders and Warren, whose "Medicare for all,quot; plans would move to a government-run insurance system. The union, which rewards the health care plans that its members negotiated for years, said their insurance would be condemned by Medicare for Everyone.

At the beginning of the race, Biden seemed to have an advantage in Nevada, with early support in Nevada's communities of color and long ties with the state. He led the polls in early 2020, but Nevada polls have been scarce since voting began in the race.

“This is your chance to shine. He has gathered a wide cross section of voters who support him, "said Representative Dina Titus, who represents Las Vegas and has backed Biden.

Andrés Ramírez, a Democratic strategist in Las Vegas, said he has not yet seen Biden shine.

"I am seeing less than I thought I would see of Biden," he said. "I assumed I would see more."

Democratic representative Steven Horsford, the only black member of the Nevada Congress, announced Friday that he would support Biden, saying in a statement that "Joe knows Nevada."

Although Sanders lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton four years ago, this time he is well placed. The Vermont senator has accumulated a huge campaign team that exceeded 250 employees this week.

And although many candidates have communicated with Latinos in Nevada, who represent 29% of the state's population, Sanders has reached the Hispanic neighborhoods. He also has great support in northern Nevada and on university campuses.

The Sanders operation is also aimed at voters in remote locations in Nevada, with plans to take voters by bus to meeting places. Barack Obama's victory in 2008 is often attributed to his focus on rural voters, who have an additional influence on a complicated caucus system.

Kimi Cole, president of the Rural Democratic Caucus of Nevada, said that when it comes to beating rural voters, "Sanders is more consistent, but Buttigieg is hitting him very, very hard."

"I talk to many people who are completely undecided at the moment," Cole said.

Buttigieg did not start building his team in Nevada until August, but has worked to catch up. He now has the second largest campaign in the state after Sanders, although he still has trouble winning over black and Hispanic voters.

Warren created one of the first campaigns in the state, giving the Massachusetts Senator team more time to connect with Nevadans and try to take them to the polls. Klobuchar is still largely unknown in Nevada, but has tried to build a staff skeleton quickly.

On Thursday night, she had a night city hall in a movie theater in downtown Las Vegas and told several hundred attendees that people had discarded her, but that she was still working.

"Talk to your friends. Say,‘ You know what? That woman from Minnesota, she can do this. She can build this coalition. She needs your help. She needs our help. " So I ask you to do that. Call everyone you know, ”said Klobuchar.

While billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer did poorly in Iowa and New Hampshire, he could be a contender in Nevada, where he covered the state with advertisements and billboards. Steyer's past political activism established some connections for him in the state, but it is not clear if his smaller campaign staff can turn name recognition into votes.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who supports Sanders, said he believes his candidate will enter the state first or second, but Steyer could surprise people and do better than expected.

"He has spent a lot of time and money educating and attracting people," said Segerblom.

With Sanders trying to consolidate the most liberal voters, "our real battle is with Warren," said Segerblom. Then he modified that statement, saying: "It is not a battle because we are on the same side."

The other billionaire in the race, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, was unable to present the Nevada committees on time and is not eligible to receive votes.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)