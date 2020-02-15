Danni Wyatt: England's sick team, World Cup warm-up and meeting with Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

Watch all the T20 Women's World Cup matches live at Sky Sports Cricket since Friday
By Danni Wyatt – @Danni_Wyatt
Last update: 02/15/20 10:39 am
In his last Sky Sports column, Danni Wyatt writes in his blog about England's new "sick,quot; team, the upcoming World Cup warm-up games and the time when Shafali Verma met his hero, Sachin Tendulkar …
With less than a week to the start of the World Cup, it's fair to say that the excitement has certainly begun!
We moved to Adelaide after the conclusion of the Tri-Series and will face New Zealand in our first warm-up game on Sunday and then we will play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
I am eager to get going and look for some races and some confidence before our opening match of the tournament, against South Africa in Perth a week on Sunday.
Our new World Cup kit looks & # 39; sick & # 39; and we just can't wait to start now.
We are all like a family here, even on Valentine's Day!
We all loved Melbourne and it was a shame to leave, but the girls have certainly taken full advantage, that's for sure!
Everyday sun and amazing food and coffee: what don't you like?
We had a little fun as a team at Holey Moley, a brilliant mini-golf course, although Katherine Brunt took it too seriously and destroyed us all.
Some of us found time to go to the Big Bash League game between Stars and Thunder.
I have also marked most of the cafes in Melbourne. This is one of my favorites, Manchester Press in the city.
There was a very special moment for the young Shafali Verma of India, a teammate of Velocity in M02, the women's T20 tournament in India, when she met her hero Sachin Tendulkar on a night in Melbourne.
Shafali was buzzing! Sachin is a lovely boy; He is always very humble.
I met him at Lord & # 39; s about 10 years ago together with his son Arjun and I have been training with Arjun every summer since then; He is a lovely boy and it is always good to see him.
Danni x
