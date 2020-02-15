Danni Wyatt: England's sick team, World Cup warm-up and meeting with Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

Watch all the T20 Women's World Cup matches live at Sky Sports Cricket since Friday







In his last Sky Sports column, Danni Wyatt writes in his blog about England's new "sick,quot; team, the upcoming World Cup warm-up games and the time when Shafali Verma met his hero, Sachin Tendulkar …

With less than a week to the start of the World Cup, it's fair to say that the excitement has certainly begun!

I am eager to get going and look for some races and some confidence before our opening match of the tournament, against South Africa in Perth a week on Sunday.

We moved to Adelaide after the conclusion of the Tri-Series and will face New Zealand in our first warm-up game on Sunday and then we will play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

I am eager to get going and look for some races and some confidence before our opening match of the tournament, against South Africa in Perth a week on Sunday.

Our new World Cup kit looks & # 39; sick & # 39; and we just can't wait to start now.

Looking good! (Photo courtesy of England Cricket).

We are all like a family here, even on Valentine's Day!

We all loved Melbourne and it was a shame to leave, but the girls have certainly taken full advantage, that's for sure!

Everyday sun and amazing food and coffee: what don't you like?

We had a little fun as a team at Holey Moley, a brilliant mini-golf course, although Katherine Brunt took it too seriously and destroyed us all.

With Tammy, Katherine and Nat in Holey Moley

Some of us found time to go to the Big Bash League game between Stars and Thunder.

In the MCG with Mady, Sophie, Tammy and Freya

I have also marked most of the cafes in Melbourne. This is one of my favorites, Manchester Press in the city.

There was a very special moment for the young Shafali Verma of India, a teammate of Velocity in M02, the women's T20 tournament in India, when she met her hero Sachin Tendulkar on a night in Melbourne.

Shafali knows his hero!

Shafali was buzzing! Sachin is a lovely boy; He is always very humble.

I met him at Lord & # 39; s about 10 years ago together with his son Arjun and I have been training with Arjun every summer since then; He is a lovely boy and it is always good to see him.

Danni x

