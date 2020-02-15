Keaton Jennings, Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence hit tons when the Lions of England began the red ball stage of their Australian tour.

Jennings (141) and Sibley (103), both appointed to the England test team for the two-game series in Sri Lanka in March, shared an 184 run position for the second wicket when the Lions reached 367-4 after on the first day of his unofficial Test against a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart.

Zak Crawley, who was expected to open with Sibley for England in Sri Lanka, as he did in the series victory over South Africa after Rory Burns ankle injury, was out for two, Kent's man was a of the three victims of Brendan Doggett.

However, Jennings and Sibley took the Lions score from 4-1 in the third to 188-1 in the 50 before Jack Edwards eliminated Sibley.

















Sam Northeast of Hampshire was fired by a duck by Doggett in the next, but Jennings then added 157 more with Dan Lawrence (103rd) before falling to Doggett shortly before the stumps.

Jennings was retired from Sri Lanka's tour next month due to his ability against the spin with the Lancashire batter hitting his two tons of test in the subcontinent, in his debut against India in Mumbia in 2016 and against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2018, and averaging 44.44 in Asia.

Lawrence, who hit the only six of the day at Bellerive Oval, will resume day two with Dom Bess, who entered as a night watchman once Jennings left.

The Essex star, Lawrence, impressed when the Lions won their three complete white ball games against the Australian opposition: two other games were abandoned without a ball thrown due to the rain.

The 22-year-old recorded scores of 50 not eliminated, 35 and 41 and also collected six wickets, including a four-wicket tour, as the Lions beat Cricket Australia XI twice and a New South Wales XI once.

This ongoing red ball game against Cricket Australia XI will be followed by other clashes against Australia A and New South Wales XI.