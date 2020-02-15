Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTML903428405f202adb2e5e36ec64eafdce11% %MINIFYHTML903428405f202adb2e5e36ec64eafdce12%

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic exceeded 1,600 on Sunday, when the World Health Organization (WHO) praised the country's efforts to contain the new disease, saying they have "bought world time,quot; and that others Nations must make the most of it.

Meanwhile, France reported Europe's first death from the infection, known as COVID-19, a Chinese tourist from Hubei province, where the disease arose in December.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML903428405f202adb2e5e36ec64eafdce13% %MINIFYHTML903428405f202adb2e5e36ec64eafdce14%

More than two dozen countries have confirmed cases and several have suspended trade and travel ties with China in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

%MINIFYHTML903428405f202adb2e5e36ec64eafdce15% %MINIFYHTML903428405f202adb2e5e36ec64eafdce16%

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of the WHO, urged governments to intensify their efforts to prepare for the virus, saying that "it is impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take."

The agency is "concerned about the continued increase in the number of cases in China,quot; and about reports on the number of health workers who have been infected or killed, Tedros said, criticizing what he called a "lack of urgency to fund the answer,quot;. of the international community. "

Here are all the latest updates:

The number of viruses in China exceeds 1,600

The number of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic exceeded 1,600 in China after 139 more people died in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,843 new cases, the third day it reported new infections decreased in the province.

At least 1,662 people have died from the outbreak that first emerged in the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, in December and became a national epidemic.

More than 68,000 people have been infected, and most of the deaths occurred in Hubei.

Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies (2:40)

Read the updates on Saturday, February 15 here.