Cooler in the city, snow in the mountains

Enjoy the weather on flat lands, because the mountains will be a different story.

The Denver metropolitan area is expected to be a bit colder today, but snow and wind are expected to affect travel in the high country tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The expected maximum in the city is 42 degrees with partly cloudy skies, NWS reported.

In the mountains, however, afternoon snowfall and windy conditions are expected to give way to several inches of snow and increase winds tonight, NWS said.

A winter storm warning was issued from tonight until Monday for the mountains of the north center, where snowfall is expected to be more significant. The central mountainous areas, along and south of the I-70 corridor, are under a Winter Storm Watch.

Winter storm that will affect the mountains tonight until Monday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZqB3V4oE4i – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 15, 2020

Four to eight inches of snow are expected tonight at higher elevations, and more are expected until Sunday, the weather service predicts. Those estimates exceed 14 inches expected until Monday at Steamboat Springs, but little is known that snow is expected for the metropolitan area.