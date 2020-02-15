Colorado state basketball sweeps the Border War with victory over Wyoming – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML27a36c5251440f98532dfbbc4160e27611% %MINIFYHTML27a36c5251440f98532dfbbc4160e27612%

LARAMIE – When Wyoming senior guard Jake Hendricks made a tray with just over 14 minutes for a 54-35 lead over the state of Colorado, it seemed to be over. It seemed that Cowboys fighters were about to face the Rams a surprising defeat on Saturday before 4,135 in the Arena-Auditorium.

But the Rams, led by a red-hot finish by top guard Kris Martin, returned against their Border War rivals to claim a 77-70 victory.

Martin scored 13 points, all of them in the last 14 minutes. Three triples were included, the last of which gave CSU (18-9, 9-5 Mountain West) the lead, at 72-70, forever with 39 seconds remaining in the game.

First-year guard Isaiah Stevens, who scored 14 points to lead five CSU players in double figures, also handed out four assists, the highest in the team, including one for Martin in his lead shot.

Wyoming led 70-62 after a triple by Brandon Porter with 4:19 remaining, but never scored again when the Rams finished in a 15-0 run, with all those points in the last two minutes.

High-level center Nico Carvacho started the winning rally by grabbing an offensive rebound from a Stevens foul and scoring with 1:56 remaining to pull the Rams within 70-64.

Then Stevens made two free throws and Adam Thistlewood was fouled in a 3-point attempt and made the three shots with 1:12 remaining to pull CSU with 70-69.

Hunter Maldanado of Wyoming, who had a total of 17 points in the game, missed a jumper, and Carvacho dropped another rebound to set the lead marker. Carvacho finished with 17 rebounds and 11 points, while Kendle Moore contributed 12 points and David Roddy 10.

Hendricks finished with 14 points for the Cowboys (6-20, 1-13), and Kwane Marble had 12 points.

The state of Colorado (18-9, 9-5) plays UNLV on the road on Tuesday. Wyoming then plays the state of Utah on the road on Wednesday.