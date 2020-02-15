Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show 2020

%MINIFYHTMLb1f0d8b4dc09e2a38ea48cd8658c752a11% %MINIFYHTMLb1f0d8b4dc09e2a38ea48cd8658c752a12%

PHOTOS: Michael Bennet takes New Hampshire primary February 11, 2020 at 1:01 p.m.

Welcome to the last hurray of Michael Bennet. The 55-year-old US senator's campaign with a shortage of money to be the Democratic presidential candidate, focused almost exclusively on the New Hampshire primary elections in recent months, seems to be heading for a quiet conclusion when the vote ends Tuesday night.