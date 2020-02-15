Colorado helium plant production increases

%MINIFYHTML4456e7855b99e0701673258ede38bdad11% %MINIFYHTML4456e7855b99e0701673258ede38bdad12%

CHEYENNE WELLS: On the plains of southeastern Colorado, not far from the Kansas state line, there is a rare type of plant that processes a natural resource that is found in limited quantities worldwide and produces something that the world literally can't have enough

The Ladder Creek plant, west of Cheyenne Wells, is one of the few sites that extracts helium from natural gas after a complicated process that freezes it, converts helium gas into a liquid and channels it into waiting tankers. Helium could make most people think of party balloons, but birthdays and election celebrations are not the reason why the price of helium has more than doubled in the last 18 months.

%MINIFYHTML4456e7855b99e0701673258ede38bdad13% %MINIFYHTML4456e7855b99e0701673258ede38bdad14%

And it is not the reason why Durell Johnson decided to buy the plant he helped design and build in 1997 while working for Union Pacific Resources. His company, Tumbleweed Midstream, acquired the plant in December from DCP Midstream, based in Denver.

%MINIFYHTML4456e7855b99e0701673258ede38bdad15% %MINIFYHTML4456e7855b99e0701673258ede38bdad16%

"I spent almost my entire career, 35 years, in the natural gas business," said Johnson, a Texas native. “When I look back, this was the funniest moment of my career, building this helium plant. From an engineering point of view, helium is really great. "

It is also scarce at this time. Helium is a product of radioactive decay in the center of the Earth that is trapped with natural gas as it migrates, Johnson said. However, not all natural gas contains helium, at least not in concentrations high enough that it is worthwhile to extract it economically.

"It's not uncommon to find very small concentrations, but you really need to be in the middle percent range or so as to where the bottom line really begins to affect," Johnson said. “The gas here in Cheyenne County is phenomenal. In the whole country it goes from 1.5% to 5 or 6% of helium. "

That is good news for Johnson, the employees of the Ladder Creek plant and the local economy. Helium prices, as the element itself in gaseous form, have increased. Natural gas prices are around $ 2 per thousand cubic feet at this time, Johnson said.

"Helium can easily be $ 200 or more,quot; per thousand cubic feet, Johnson said. "It is in such demand that every molecule is talked about."

A race with party balloons is not behind the demand. The greatest use of helium, approximately 24%, is in magnetic resonance imaging or magnetic resonance imaging machines. Liquid helium is the only substance cold enough, approximately minus 458 degrees Fahrenheit, to cool the superconducting magnets in the machine so that body images can be produced.

Liquid helium is also used in the manufacture of computer chips; welding; optical fiber; to cool the liquid oxygen and hydrogen that feed space vehicles; and to mix with the oxygen used by deep-sea divers to prevent "curves," or decompression sickness, caused by the rapid release of nitrogen gas from the bloodstream.

All vital purposes, which makes the supply gap a challenge. Johnson said the world is using approximately 6.6 trillion cubic feet of helium annually, but the supply is only 5.9 trillion cubic feet. He said a federal helium reserve in Texas can be used to help cover the deficit.

"We're two years away from a shortage and it's really more a supply-driven shortage than a demand-driven shortage," said Phil Kornbluth, president of Kornbluth Helium Consulting in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Some of the world's sources of helium have declined, Kornbluth said, especially the helium storage depot at the Land Administration Office near Amarillo, Texas. A pipeline from the federal reservoir crosses Oklahoma to Kansas and connects to four helium processing plants. The federal government is in the process of privatizing its helium assets and plant production has declined.

"Then, cumulatively, over a period of a few years, about 2 billion cubic feet of capacity has been lost in the system that is connected to the BLM pipe," Kornbluth said.

While there is little solid data "to seize the helium business," Kornbluth said that most people believe that the demand for the resource probably peaked in 2011. Since then, the market has experienced an increase in supply and a prolonged shortage.

There are only 14 plants in the world that process helium, and seven of them are in the US. UU. In fact, USA UU. It represents 51% of the world supply, followed by Qatar with 33%, Algeria with 11%, Russia with 3% and Australia at 2%.

New sources of the substance are being developed and are expected to reach the market in the next few years, Kornbluth said. A plant is being expanded in Algeria and new projects are expected in Qatar and Russia.

"The industry consensus is that the shortage will end in mid-2021," said Kornbluth.

He sees many opportunities for the Ladder Creek plant to expand its "toll,quot; operation, which takes the crude helium of another company, purifies it and makes it the final liquid product. Kornbluth once worked for a company that was one of the original buyers of the plant's helium.

Johnson sees only one opportunity at Ladder Creek. There is the economic opportunity and be at the forefront of a market with global implications.

For Johnson, there is also the opportunity to follow a vision that helped form more than two decades ago. He worked for Union Pacific Resources in 1996 when geologists talked about the helium they were finding when the company extracted oil in Cheyenne County.

"We had just discarded the idea that," Hey, do you think there is enough gas to build a helium plant? "I was in that conference room at the meeting," Johnson said. "Of course, we chased him and, indeed, there was a large warehouse here, so we built the plant."

Johnson was the project manager. He supervised the design and construction work and hired and trained the employees. It remained until 1999 when the company's assets were acquired by Anadarko and Duke Energy. Johnson returned to Texas and directed engineering and operations for several natural gas companies.

But Johnson and his family kept in touch with friends they made at Cheyenne Wells. And over the years, Johnson watched Ladder Creek. He formed Tumbleweed Midstream to acquire the plant. Johnson, the company's CEO, declined to disclose the financial terms.

During a recent tour of the site, which includes 36 acres of land, the rumor among employees about the turn of events was almost as strong as the machinery that runs natural gas and its components (methane, nitrogen, helium) during the processing

“Oh my God, I'm very excited for this. I had worked with Durell (Johnson) when we built this plant and enjoyed working with it at that time, ”said Tami Brown, who has worked in administration since Ladder Creek began operations in 1997.

Since then, production had declined and the plant was working "with a skeletal team," Brown said.

"DCP (Midstream) had planned to close this, closing us," Brown said. "Many of us could have been out of work."

Cheyenne County Commissioner Ron Smith is happy that, instead of closing, Ladder Creek is expanding. Johnson has added nine employees since December, increasing the workforce to 27.

"It's a big boost for the economy," said Smith. “I was in the fire department when they built the plant out there. Former Governor Roy Romer went down and activated the grand opening. It was great for us. "

Smith owns a hardware store in Cheyenne Wells. He said the helium plant supported his business when it was under construction and still does.

The plant is producing at approximately 15% of its capacity, Johnson said. The plant can handle the processing of about 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the wells in the area. It can produce up to 1.5 million cubic feet of helium per day.

Johnson said the plant could end up doubling its production rate in the next two or three months.

The plant has contracts to buy natural gas from some 20 companies that produce in the area. Johnson said wells don't require fracturing because geology is more permeable than in other parts of Colorado. The Ladder Creek system includes 190 miles of interstate pipelines, 420 miles of natural gas collection lines and 10 compressor stations.

Laine Mitchek, a 10-year-old Ladder Creek employee, walks the grounds and inside the processing plant, pointing out where natural gas enters what is called a cold box, a 100-foot-tall structure outside and where it begins helium extraction

Through a series of cooling and compression and expansion cycles, propane, butane and methane condense and separate, leaving nitrogen and helium. Finally, nitrogen is removed. Helium is processed to the point of being 99.999% pure, converted to liquid and channeled to a tank truck containing a layer of liquid nitrogen and a vacuum. Those protect liquid helium to keep it frozen and prevent it from returning to its gaseous form.

Air Liquide, a French company that buys helium from the plant, then picks up its truck and distributes the product.

Helium is the second lightest element, behind hydrogen. It will return to gas if no action is taken to stop it, Johnson said. It is easier and cheaper to ship liquid helium than helium gas, he said. It would take seven helium gas trailers to transport the equivalent of a liquid helium trailer. Many customers want helium in its liquid form.

Part of the natural gas is sold to Colorado Interstate Gas. Natural gas, propane and butane liquids are sent by pipe to a plant in Kansas. Ladder Creek uses waste natural gas to feed the plant.

Johnson has high hopes for Ladder Creek. He said there are only two other helium plants in the country that can do what he does: one in Wyoming and one in Utah. He is also confident that there is a lot of helium in the area so that the plant continues to buzz for a long time.

"When we were with (Union Pacific Resources), it was an investment of $ 100 million in 1997. To justify that we had to be sure that there were enough resources here to keep that plant full for 30 years," Johnson said.