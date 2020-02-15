Cody Simpson uses Miley Cyrus as her muse for the new album

%MINIFYHTML7424bbdbfb7cfa256602bc211f68ded211% %MINIFYHTML7424bbdbfb7cfa256602bc211f68ded212%

The winner of the & # 39; Masked singer of Australia & # 39; He gives credit to his girlfriend and the sober lifestyle they have adopted for inspiring him to work on his next studio installment.

Cody SimpsonThe new music is inspired by the sober lifestyle that he and his girlfriend Miley Cyrus have adopted

The couple began dating in October 2019, after the "Slide Away" star separated from their ex Liam Hemsworthand, according to reports, the couple joined together on their similar lifestyles.

Speaking to InStyle Australia, the 23-year-old proved that living sober allowed him to succeed in many different fields.

"Now I am more interested in immersion and feel good, strong, open and clear. I discovered that being sober helps a lot with that," the star explained. "I can't say what I'm going to do (sobriety) forever or even for next year. It's just that now it's what feels good."

The couple is creatively inspired, with Cody's single "Golden Thing" as a tribute to his girlfriend, and he plans to use Miley as inspiration for his next album.

"That is an aspect of the style you will get on the new album," he said of his upcoming love songs.