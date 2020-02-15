Closed stores, fewer tourists: luxury feels the effects of the coronavirus

LONDON – Chinese tourists usually go to Bond Street, where some of the most expensive commercial stores in the world are located. They gather behind the velvet ropes outside the Gucci store or leave the emblematic boutiques of Chanel and Louis Vuitton with stuffed shopping bags.

This week, however, there were almost none. The scene was replicated in the shopping boulevards of Paris, in the shopping centers of Dubai and in the streets of Hong Kong. The coronavirus has caused the quarantine of more than 50 million people in China and travel restrictions and visas to more than 70 countries. Along with the widespread closure of stores and shopping centers in China, it has had a high cost in the global luxury goods sector, long dependent on the expenditure of Chinese buyers at home and abroad.

Some fear that the sector may face its worst crisis since the global financial collapse of 2008.

The investment bank Jefferies estimates that Chinese buyers accounted for 40 percent of the 281 billion euros, or $ 305 billion, spent on luxury goods worldwide last year, and generated 80 percent of the growth of Last year's sales in the sector, which made them the fastest growing. demographic buyer of luxury in the world.