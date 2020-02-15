Closed stores, fewer tourists: luxury feels the effects of the coronavirus

LONDON – Chinese tourists usually go to Bond Street, where some of the most expensive commercial stores in the world are located. They gather behind the velvet ropes outside the Gucci store or leave the emblematic boutiques of Chanel and Louis Vuitton with stuffed shopping bags.
This week, however, there were almost none. The scene was replicated in the shopping boulevards of Paris, in the shopping centers of Dubai and in the streets of Hong Kong. The coronavirus has caused the quarantine of more than 50 million people in China and travel restrictions and visas to more than 70 countries. Along with the widespread closure of stores and shopping centers in China, it has had a high cost in the global luxury goods sector, long dependent on the expenditure of Chinese buyers at home and abroad.
Some fear that the sector may face its worst crisis since the global financial collapse of 2008.
The investment bank Jefferies estimates that Chinese buyers accounted for 40 percent of the 281 billion euros, or $ 305 billion, spent on luxury goods worldwide last year, and generated 80 percent of the growth of Last year's sales in the sector, which made them the fastest growing. demographic buyer of luxury in the world.
Now, with the last season of fashion weeks underway, and several parade cancellations in New York, London, Milan and Paris; Some of the most important names in the industry are publicly counting the cost of the interruption related to the coronavirus in the results.
"Our environment has changed significantly with the coronavirus outbreak," Kering chief executive François-Henri Pinault said in a earnings call on Wednesday, adding that half of the company's stores in China were closed while that those that were still open had limited hours.
"Due to the evolutionary nature of the situation, it is impossible at this time to fully assess the impact on business and how quickly it will recover," he said.
Despite posting solid quarterly results, Kering, owner of names like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, had seen "a major drop in traffic in mainland China," Pinault said, and a "sharp drop,quot; in global sales in the last days. for the virus
Burberry, which gets about two-fifths of its sales from Chinese consumers, said the effect of the virus is worse than the disruption caused by Hong Kong protests, which halved sales of the British luxury brand in its Last fiscal quarter. Approximately one third of Burberry stores in mainland China have closed, the company said in a statement, while pedestrian traffic had plummeted by 80 percent in stores that remained open, which led the company to discard its Guide for the whole year.
Several leading American fashion groups have also reduced their earnings forecasts this month. Last week, Capri, owner of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, said he was reducing his sales outlook for the quarter by $ 100 million after closing 150 of his 225 stores in mainland China. And Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, said she expected sales to drop to $ 250 million after closing most of its stores in mainland China.
"Luxury spending has suddenly stopped in China, with zero sales for most brands or at least 80 percent," said Luca Solca, global analyst for the luxury goods market in Bernstein. "The coronavirus is likely to have a greater impact on the sector than the SARS epidemic in 2003, given the greater reliance on Chinese and Asian brands for sales growth."
Concerns are also growing around the effect on consumer morale. Beyond the physical barriers to luxury spending, pollution fears centered in crowded places are unlikely to create the kind of positive emotional and psychological background that makes people inclined to buy.
No wonder, then, that the main names have publicly clamored to donate money to fight the outbreak. On January 27, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy LVMH announced that he had given $ 2.2 million for the Chinese Red Cross. Days later, Richemont donated $ 1.4 million for the same cause, and Kering donated $ 1.1 million.
The outbreak could not have come at a worse time for many western luxury brands. It coincided with the Lunar New Year festival, which is usually one of the most commercially important weeks in the world business calendar. It also means that thousands of factories, which have already closed during the New Year's celebration period, have not yet been reopened, which makes manufacturing almost stop.
Few top-notch luxury names produce in China (and those who do are often not) willing to reveal it). Ralph Lauren manufactures a quarter of its products in China, according to estimates by Wells Fargo, while the number of luxury outerwear company Canada Goose is around 10 percent.
But many other high-end clothing and footwear brands depend on the country when it comes to their supply chains. There could be additional costs due to order delays and logistic delays, as well as an imminent threat to world trade. Since China is the largest textile producer in the world, with exports worth more than $ 280 billion a year, some analysts think that shortages will soon become apparent in stores, despite the fashion industry often order products with more anticipation than many other sectors, due to the season. collection cycles
"The next few weeks should be critical, as further delays in restarting production could begin to run out of stocks on the shelves in the US in mid-April," Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly said in a note to the investors. .
Regardless of the widespread concerns about the short-term interruption caused by the virus, key luxury actions such as LVMH and Kering have remained relatively resilient. Most analysts think that well-managed luxury brands with lasting popularity and high margins should be able to resist short-term volatility.
Concern is reserved for luxury players (groups, such as Richemont, who largely sell watches and jewelry) and middle market labels with less ability to absorb financial shocks or who were already seeing slow sales. Assuming a 20% drop in Chinese consumption in the second quarter of 2020, UBS predicts a 3% decrease in earnings per share for brands such as LVMH and Hermès, compared with 8% for Richemont and 7% for Burberry , which has a particularly high exposure to China.
"The market seems to be taking the coronavirus calmly, with the idea that this will be temporary, while the underlying attractiveness of the sector and its strength is very strong," said Solca de Bernstein. "It seems that investors think this will be a temporary problem, and then we will return to normal."
At this time, however, the sidewalks of Bond Street feel very different. A saleswoman from an Italian luxury home, who asked not to be named to discuss a store's business, said the absence of Chinese buyers had felt deeply. She estimated that in the last month, sales had fallen 40 percent.
"There are still customers entering, mainly from Britain, the United States and the Middle East," he said, adding: "It feels far from normal."