Cilaos Emery enters the picture of the Champion | Racing news

Cilaos Emery (right)

Cilaos Emery was very unlikely to win an elegant third-grade victory at Gowran, setting off for a possible opportunity against Hurdle Champion next month.

Willie Mullins, an eight-year-old boy, ran over the smallest obstacles for the first time since December 2017, but was kicked out of the 1-4 favorite in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle.

He emphatically justified those odds, dismissing last year's winner of the Darasso race for nine and a half long under Paul Townend.

Cilaos Emery appeared in the broad exterior of Darasso and the leader Mengli Khan to take out the two leaders, and then they emerged on the heavy ground.

He was last seen falling on the first fence in Leopardstown two weeks ago, and retains the entries in both the Queen Mother Champion and Ryanair Chases.

But Mullins has had to rule out two high-profile injured contestants outside the calculation of the Hurdle Champion in recent times, and Cilaos Emery, which will need to be supplemented, could fill that vacancy.

"The first half of the (owner's) plan Luke (McMahon) has gone to plan anyway," Mullins said.

"I thought it was very impressive, especially after his mistake in the last third. What he did between the third and the last was what impressed me."

"It is very difficult for any horse to be impressive, visually, on that terrain and in that weather."

"I imagine that could mean that he now goes to the Obstacle Champion."

"It was discussed what opportunity I would have in Champion Chase and what opportunity I could have in Champion Hurdle."

"It was decided then that we would run today, see what happens and that would decide us."

"We keep saying again that he has as many possibilities in the Hurdle Champion as in Champion Chase. That is the reasoning behind where we are going."