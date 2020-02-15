Chris Martin touches his girlfriend Dakota Johnson to direct the romantic video & # 39; Cry, Cry, Cry & # 39; from Coldplay

%MINIFYHTML21ddbd63f4835d2c979e968e077312c811% %MINIFYHTML21ddbd63f4835d2c979e968e077312c812%

WENN / Instar / Attachment

The three-and-a-half-minute images, which see a couple working together through life's obstacles, mark the debut as director of the actress & # 39; Fifty Shades of Gray & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Chris Martin He has given his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, an opportunity to make her directorial debut. Coldplay released a new music video for "Cry, Cry, Cry" on Valentine's Day, February 14, and the "Fifty Shades of Grey"The actress undid to be one of her assistants.

The 30-year-old actress joined Cory Bailey for the three-and-a-half-minute images that were filmed at Rivoli Ballroom in London and choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall. She also served as a video producer through her recently launched production company, TeaTime Pictures.

The music video itself sees Martin and his bandmates playing a house band in a ballroom where a couple dances next to life's obstacles. It begins when the couple enters the ballroom when they are teenagers and follows them as they grow up. Near the end of the video, they present themselves as an elderly couple who are still dancing, although more slowly, with their love intact.

Throughout the 50's doo-wop ballad video, Martin sings: "In a book about the world / I called the luminous things / There are trees and flowers growing / While Jizo Bodhisattva sings. When you cry, cry, cry, baby / When to cry, cry, cry / When you cry, cry, cry, baby / I'll be by your side. " Finish the song by singing: "Because your miracles outnumber all the stars in the sky."

"Cry, Cry, Cry" is a song from the album "Everyday Life" that was released on November 22, 2019. It debuted at no. 1 on the UK album list and was considered the third best selling album in the United Kingdom. 2019, following Ed Sheeran"Collaboration Project No.6" and Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired in an infernal degree."

Speaking about the vulnerability aspects of the album, Martin told Rolling Stone: "Between you and me and everyone who is watching, we had to grow some balls to do this." He added: "It's the first time we really say what we think about some things. And it's trying to be empathetic and unfiltered. It's completely unfiltered. It's very raw and pure."