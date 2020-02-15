Chris Brown publishes and deletes an old video clip of himself and Karrueche while celebrating Valentine's Day with boyfriend Victor Cruz

%MINIFYHTML2ec6a455b4c670ae7f0b07ffadcfbd9111% %MINIFYHTML2ec6a455b4c670ae7f0b07ffadcfbd9112%

Whew chile, what's going on? As your favorite celebrities celebrate Valentine's Day, it seems that some might want to recover that ancient thing, and in this case it is Chris Brown.

If he was on social media during all the Valentines Day festivities, he surely saw an endless amount of celebrities showing love to their boyfriends, boos, husbands and wives. Well, while Valentine's Day is generally to celebrate his current love of his life, Chris Brown apparently did not receive that note.



Taking his Instagram stories, Chris posted an old video clip of himself, a former girlfriend Karrueche Tran, of his video "Autumn Leaves." Perhaps having doubts or upon hearing about the small fuss that was happening on the video on social networks, he quickly eliminated it, but by then the receipts had already been collected.



Meanwhile, Karrueche posted a sweet photo of herself and her longtime boyfriend, Victor Cruz, curled up together on Valentine's Day, totally ignoring Chris's antics.

Many fans were also perplexed by the video since Chris has been regularly posting his new son and the baby's mother, Ammika, on social media since he was born. Several fans assumed that the two were dating, but that definitely does not seem to be the case.

As of now, Chris has not offered an explanation for the video and Karrueche is totally uncomfortable. The only thing that still baffles the situation is what was the reason behind this.

Roommates, what do you think about this?