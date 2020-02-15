Chris Brown posts Karrueche Tran kickback video on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTML4643719387be3fa850540aee358a687511% %MINIFYHTML4643719387be3fa850540aee358a687512%

The singer of & # 39; Kiss Kiss & # 39; share in his Instagram story a cut of his music video & # 39; Autumn Leaves & # 39; He introduces his ex-girlfriend, but then removes him.

Chris Brown apparently he had one of his famous exes in mind on Valentine's Day. The 30-year-old singer seemed to remember his past while he was still dating Karrueche Tran As he published on Friday, February 14, a clip with him and his former model.

Shared through his Instagram story, the clip was a cut from Chris's music video for his 2014 song "Autumn Leaves." The video shows Karrueche, who is seen briefly wandering around and wearing a red dress, while Chris, who dresses like a ninja, walks a few steps behind him.

It is not clear if Chris wanted to express his persistent feelings for Karrueche with the video or if she was part of his backlinks, but the hitter "No guidance" has removed the post.

Meanwhile, people have been speculating about Chris's intention with the Instagram post, writing comments like: "They always realize when it's too late," "he wants her back" and "The one that got away."

Another accused the father of two of being "obsessed" with Karrueche, while another said: "Chris Brown, you're stupid right now. Stop." Some people felt sorry for Chris's second mom Ammika Harris, with a writing, "I would hate to be your baby mom."

Chris and Karrueche came out intermittently starting in 2011, before and after their brief meeting with Rihanna. They separated definitively in 2015 after it was confirmed that he is the father of a baby, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman. Chris recently welcomed his second son, Aeko Catori Brown, with Ammika, but it is not clear if they are currently together romantically or not.

Meanwhile, Karrueche has been dating the former soccer player Victor Cruz since 2017. On Valentine's Day, he shared a photo of her and her beloved man. "Happy lover's day", so he captioned it.