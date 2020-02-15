Chinese tourist in France is the first death by coronavirus in Europe | France news

An elderly Chinese tourist in France died after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, becoming the first fatality outside the Asia-Pacific region in an epidemic that has killed more than 1,500 people in mainland China.

The 80-year-old man, who was from the central province of Hubei, where the virus originated at the end of last year, arrived in France on January 16 French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters on Saturday.

The man, whose name has not been made public, He was hospitalized in Paris, where his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was in a critical condition for several days before dying from a lung infection caused by the virus.

"This is the first death of the coronavirus outside of Asia, the first death in Europe," said Buzyn, who was informed of the man's death on Friday night.

"We have to prepare our health system to face a possible pandemic spread of the virus and, therefore, the spread of the virus in France."

He added that the man's daughter, who is hospitalized at the Bichar hospital in northern Paris, was no longer a concern for health authorities and could be discharged soon.

Global spread

France has registered 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 67,000, the vast majority of which are in mainland China.

Of the 11 cases in France, four patients were treated successfully and withdrew from the hospital.

"Six patients remain hospitalized, but today they are no longer of concern," Buzyn said.

The six include the 50-year-old daughter of the deceased tourist and five Britons who were infected at a French ski resort.

The epidemic has killed 1,527 people, all but four of whom were on the Chinese continent.

Until death in France, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Japan were the only other territories that recorded deaths, reporting one each.

It is believed that the virus originated in a seafood market where wildlife was also illegally traded in the city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, in December 2019.

More than two dozen countries have confirmed cases of the virus, even in individuals who have not recently traveled to China, which led the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30 to declare the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

Since then, dozens of airlines have canceled flights to and from China and several countries have evacuated their citizens from Hubei.

In a new attempt to stop the spread of the virus, some countries have closed their borders with China and denied entry to Chinese citizens.

In China itself, some 56 million people in Hubei live in quarantine, effectively isolated from the rest of the country.