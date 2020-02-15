Chinese and Vatican Foreign Ministers hold a rare high-level meeting | China news

The foreign ministers of the Vatican and China met on Friday in what is believed to be the highest-level official meeting between the two sides in decades.

The meeting between Archbishop Paul Gallagher and Wang Yi, previously unthinkable, took place outside the Munich Security Conference. The Vatican and China have not had diplomatic relations since the 1950s.

"Today is the first meeting between China's Foreign Ministers and the Vatican," said Wang, according to the People's Daily newspaper.

"This is a continuation of exchanges between China and the Vatican for a period of time. It will open more space for future exchanges between the two sides," he said.

They discussed the historic September 2018 agreement between Rome and Beijing, which gave the last word of the Vatican on the appointment of bishops, an issue that had long been controversial, said a Vatican statement.

He added that the two sides agreed to continue the "institutional bilateral dialogue,quot; aimed at benefiting the Catholic Church and the Chinese people.

Enhanced Relationships

The People's Republic of China broke ties with the Vatican in 1951.

The approximately 12 million Catholics in China have been divided for decades between a government-led association, whose clergy was elected by the atheist communist party, and an unofficial clandestine church loyal to the Vatican.

Relations between the Vatican and Beijing have improved since the 2018 agreement.

However, some Catholics opposed the pact, accusing the Vatican of being sold to the communist government.

The most open critic of the agreement has been Cardinal Joseph Zen, former archbishop of Hong Kong. The Vatican says that not seeking an agreement would have risked a schism.

Friday's meeting was the last of a series of signs of improving relationships in recent weeks.

Last month, the Pope praised what he called the "great commitment,quot; of China to contain the outbreak of coronavirus and later the Vatican's charity arm sent hundreds of thousands of medical masks to China as a gesture of goodwill.

Many see the 2018 agreement on the appointment of bishops as a precursor to reestablish diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Beijing after a break of almost 70 years.

If they resume full relations, the Vatican would have to break relations with Taiwan, which Beijing considers a rebel province. The Vatican is the only state in Europe that Taipei still recognizes.