China "stood up with the Palestinians and other oppressed people,quot; | China news

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected international criticism of China's human rights record during a visit to Berlin.

Wang criticized some countries for overreacting to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which has now killed more than 1,500 people.

Speaking in the German capital, Wang said containing the spread of the virus remained a challenge for the Chinese government, but insisted it was under control.

He thanked the international community for its support with China's fight against the virus. When China's human rights record was questioned, he said the country had "supported the Palestinians and other oppressed people."