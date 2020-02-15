Checking the miracle on the ice 40 years later with Al Michaels

%MINIFYHTML7f6feffd218b4753cf9482b9de6b6c0411% %MINIFYHTML7f6feffd218b4753cf9482b9de6b6c0412%

Each and every one of the reminiscences about the Miracle on Ice is always encouraged in this corner of the track, even when there isn't a nice and round anniversary to inspire warmer feelings about a cold but magical day in Lake Placid, New York, in the 1980 Olympic Winter.

I imagine you agree, whether your knowledge of the 4-3 victory in the semifinal of the United States Olympic hockey team over the powerful Soviet Union comes from memories of the staff seeing the legendary game instantly in the delay of the tape as it developed, or even, for a younger generation, watching the 2004 film "Miracle,quot; that made the entire race beautiful to the gold medal justice.

But an anniversary amplifies the appreciation even more, and a great event is coming next Saturday. February 22 is the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, an achievement of such magnitude that Sports Illustrated named it the best sporting moment of the 20th century. It is also the rarest of the situations in which the game call is issued: "Do you believe in miracles?" From Al Michaels. Yes! "Exclaiming when the last seconds passed, it is as timeless and perfect as the event itself. It could be said that the best game of all has the best option.

To celebrate the anniversary, NBC Sports Network will broadcast a conversation between Michaels and host Mike Tirico about the 1980 Winter Olympics on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. That conversation will be anticipated during NBC America's Hockey Day coverage on Sunday. There is also a meeting for the team scheduled in Las Vegas on February 22.

Michaels, who says he has been asked about his call thousands of times over the years without getting old, recalled the circumstances at the final moments of the game during a conference call last week with Mike Eruzione, the former star of the University of Boston that, of course, scored the victory goal against the Soviet Union.

"So I have a building that is shaking, a crowd that is going crazy, and I have to hear all this madness in the (production) truck," Michaels said. “So all I did was work in an intense state of concentration. Thinking about what would be said at the end of the game or how it would be said could never enter my mind. The Soviets were pushing, (I knew that) I have to call it pass by step, shot by shot.

"And then it was just a coincidence that with six or seven seconds left, the disc goes to the center of the ice, and now the game will end." The Soviets do not have time to ride a final race. The disk is in the neutral zone. And the word that appeared in my head was miraculous. That is just the word that appeared, and it became a quick question and answer, and we left.

"But all I'm trying to do right now is call the game, not miss a call." This was a gigantic, gigantic nuisance, and that is why the miraculous word entered my brain, and I said what I said. But that was not something I thought I would live in posterity, because remember that in those years, nobody had a home video machine, a videotape, so this is not something you think lives forever. Now, of course, whatever someone says is played 18 billion times, but that was never thought of in 1980. "

ABC had a team of Hall of Fame broadcasters in 1980, including Jim McKay, Howard Cosell, Keith Jackson and Chris Schenkel. But Michaels got the hockey assignment because he had more experience than anyone who called the sport: a game, precisely, during the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.

"I think the task everyone wanted there was Eric Heiden, going for five gold medals in speed skating, which he would eventually win," Michaels said. "That task was for Keith Jackson, so I was a bit disappointed when I didn't get it. But when I bought hockey, I felt very happy because, among other things, when you do an Olympic winter sport, you want to be inside. So I kept nice, roasted and warm, and, of course, as I went along, there was never any chance for anyone else to come in and play those games, because again, at that time, when the Soviet game had taken place, I had played six games, and none of those boys had done any yet & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Eruzione said he first heard about Michaels' call a few weeks after the Olympic Games ended, but never heard it until a few years later, when he finally sat down to watch the game.

"I went," Wow, that was great, that was amazing, "Eruzione said." You know, I never thought it was a miracle, but it was a catchy phrase and it sounded good. In fact, I thought Al's best decision, which I thought that was lost in all this, it was & # 39; This impossible dream comes true & # 39 ;, when we beat Finland (in the gold medal game), because it was an impossible dream, and I'm not talking about the Red Sox. I'm talking about this being a dream we had as players to go to the Olympic Games and win a medal, let alone have the chance to win the gold medal. "

All these years later, that possible dream, a miracle, so to speak, still resonates for those who saw it, those who told us about it and those who really made it come true.

"This thing still sings," Michaels said. "One of my favorite stories is Mike Eruzione, who called me about 8-10 years ago and told me: & # 39; The best thing about this is that every time I go home and maybe I'm a little depressed, I need a little of mood., I will put the tape. Every time I shoot, the disc comes in. It will do it forever & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;.

